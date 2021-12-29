Search
Wednesday News

Verne HillDec 29, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday News

Reynolds American Inc. recently sold a Group Annuity Pension Contract to a Third-party Vendor, and that has some local retirees startled.  According to Reynolds Met Tower Life “will assume responsibility for the monthly retirement pension payments for certain retirees and beneficiaries under the Reynolds defined benefit pension plans.”  Affected are those retirees and beneficiaries who started receiving benefits on or before Jan. 1, 2021. The Company says “This change to the Reynolds pension plans will not impact the amount of affected retirees’ and beneficiaries’ monthly benefits. https://journalnow.com/business/local/reynolds-sale-of-company-pension-plans-draws-concerns/article_2b005f12-67f9-11ec-8378-9ba1f437125f.html#tracking-source=home-trending

 

Multiple Triad fire departments are coming together for a live-burn training using an American Inn and Suites hotel building in High Point.  On Tuesday, the High Point Fire Department announced plans for what it called a “historic” training Wednesday at the two-story hotel on the 100 block of Southwest Cloverleaf Place.  The High Point Fire Department will be working alongside the Greensboro, Winston and Kernersville fire departments. https://myfox8.com/news/triad-fire-crews-to-burn-2-story-hotel-in-high-point-as-part-of-historic-training-wednesday/

 

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Greensboro.  Criminals are after the exhaust control device that’s under your vehicle for the precious metals inside.

More than a dozen catalytic converters were stolen off UPS trucks at the distribution facility on Flagstone Street on Sunday.  Some of the trucks were 2022 models.  Automobile accessory thefts – including catalytic converters – have almost doubled this year.  A new law in North Carolina makes stealing a catalytic converter a class one felony and imposes a $1,000 fine.  https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/as-catalytic-converter-thefts-spike-greensboro-drivers-are-left-footing-the-bill/

 

The tailgate headquarters of college football is raising the stakes in the “Battle of the States!”  The North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks go head to head in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday. Whichever team takes the win will bless the entire state with free iced tea from Bojangles.  That’s right! If the Tar Heels defeat the Gamecocks, anyone can go to any Bojangles in North Carolina and ask for a complimentary cup of Legendary Ice Tea on December 31.  Sadly, if the Gamecocks win, you’ll have to cross the border for that free tea. https://myfox8.com/sports/bojangles-offers-free-iced-tea-to-whichever-state-is-victorious-in-unc-usc-matchup/

 

The North Carolina State University Wolfpack game against the University of California Los Angeles Bruins was canceled yesterday just hours before kickoff.  The UCLA football team explained that the team would be “unable to participate in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program.” https://myfox8.com/sports/nc-state-ucla-holiday-bowl-football-game-canceled-due-to-covid-19/

 

The legendary John Madden, known for his time as an NFL coach and broadcaster, has passed away.  The NFL announced Madden’s passing, saying the 85-year-old died unexpectedly Tuesday morning. https://myfox8.com/news/john-madden-former-nfl-coach-and-broadcaster-dies-at-85/

 

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

Today: Scattered Showers … High 73

Tonight: Showers Likely … Low 60

Tomorrow: Chance of Showers, Then Thunderstorms … High 72

Friday: Partly Sunny … High 69

