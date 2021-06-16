Wednesday News

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools plans to offer Free Summer meals to kids and teens ages 18 and younger. Families do not need to fill out any paperwork. Just visit one of the 23 meal sites located throughout the county during mealtime, and the district will provide your child with a meal for free. For a complete listing of times and locations, just see our News Blog at WBFJ.FM

A forecast released Tuesday by the Governor’s Budget Office and the Legislature’s Fiscal Research Agency says Revenue Collections for the year ending June 30th will be $1.9 Billion More than previously predicted. They also increased projected revenues for the next two years by well over $2 Billion Annually. This means more Fiscal Decisions for Republican Lawmakers and Cooper about how to Spend, Save or Cut Taxes—and for the Economy—Well, it’s simply Good News!

The Triad is alive with the sound of music again. Live, in-person concerts and festivals are Back! It’s something many people have been waiting for since the pandemic forced many of these events to be canceled or postponed. Can you say, “Carolina Classic Fair” and “Lexington BBQ Festival”?—BOTH already being planned. AND, for us here at WBFJ and YOU as part of YOUR Family Station, we welcome back our “LOCAL FLAVORS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES” in the Food Court at Hanes Mall in Winston Salem—beginning Tomorrow Night at 6:00pm, and continuing Every Thursday through August 19th!

The Wyndham Pro-Golf Championship held a press conference Tuesday announcing they will open to 15,000 fans starting this month. —And—“If we feel better about things, in a month, we might open to another 5,000,” says Wyndham tournament director Mark Brazil, who also says they are very optimistic to feel some normalcy. Digital tickets go on-sale Today!

Most of us know that paying for college isn’t easy. In an era where the pandemic has directly affected the finances of so many families—for some, finding money for higher education is now more challenging than ever. But there’s new help—to the tune of $51.4 million in new funding to help students pay for postsecondary education. The funding is the state’s share of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund. Additional details on how students can apply for these grants is available at nccommunitycolleges.edu

Students at a number of high schools in Appalachia are getting a leg-up on technology and a possible future career through the generosity of AppHarvest, providing “container farms” free-of-charge to help students understand hydroponics, (which means) literally farming without dirt. The refurbished shipping containers are controlled by an app, and maintain perfect growing weather inside, with no concerns about frost, hail, drought, or sunlight. AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb says, “There’s LED lights and sensors and software, and the students can operate the farm with an iPhone and iPad. What we’re really trying to do is inspire the next generation to get into agriculture and be excited about farming.” He also says that when you consider the average age of the American farmer is in their mid-60’s—there’s a lot of work yet to be done to engage our youth.

