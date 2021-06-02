Wednesday News

The North Carolina Senate passed a bill that allows a $1,500 bonus for people coming off unemployment and entering the workforce. “Now Hiring” signs are everywhere, but businesses simply can’t find workers to fill the job openings. Republican State Lawmakers pushed for the bill to incentivize people to go back to work, saying they believe this bill is good for the economy – good for the employers – and good for the workforce. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina-news/we-really-need-the-labor-nc-republicans-move-forward-with-bonuses-for-coming-off-unemployment/

There’s a surge of teens hitting the workforce, and as just heard, there are plenty of jobs right here in the Triad for them. High School Graduation has teens thinking about their next move, including jobs for different reasons, like cars and college, etc. The only way some of them can get those things is if they get jobs themselves. One Employer said they were a little surprised at many of the teens expressed interest in working, along with the evidence of a very strong work ethic. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina-news/piedmont-triad-news/surge-of-teens-hitting-the-workforce-in-the-triad/

The Winston Salem Dash defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 6 to 3, in the first of a Six Game Series last evening at the First National Bank Field. They head to the field again today at 12 Noon, and games continue, Thursday through Saturday at 6:30pm, and 2:00pm Sunday.

New animals have arrived at the Greensboro Science Center!

The animals will be part of the center’s new Revolution Ridge exhibits. Revolution Ridge is scheduled to open to GSC members on June 3rd at 9:00am, and to all GSC guests on June 4th at 9:00 am. Check out our News Blog at WBFJ.FM for a Sideshow of the new animals.

Vaccinated people are taking Krispy Kreme up on its free doughnuts offer. In March, the chain announced a special promotion for Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19: Prove that you’re vaccinated, and you can get a free doughnut a day for the rest of the year. So far, Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than 1.5 million doughnuts through the deal. That’s a lot of doughnuts. And the company is expecting the number to keep rising. – On a Side Note, the owner of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has filed the first formal step toward taking the company public again. https://www.wxii12.com/article/krispy-kreme-given-away-over-1-5-million-doughnuts-vaccinated-people/36588760

There’s a Job Fair being hosted by Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC, and NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County, TODAY from 10:00am until 1:00pm at the Joel Coliseum parking lot in Winston-Salem. – Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask if they have not been fully vaccinated. Employers scheduled to attend include: Ashley Furniture Industries; Atrium Window and Doors; Area Wide Protective Services; Charter Spectrum; Dollar Tree/Family Dollar; and Many Others. Pre-registration is not required. https://journalnow.com/business/local/goodwill-ncworks-plan-local-job-fair-wednesday/article



WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers… High 81

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers… Low 65

THURSDAY: Chance of Thunder Storms… High 83

Sunshine again come Saturday…