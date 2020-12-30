Search
Wednesday News

Wally DeckerDec 30, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday News

WBFJ NEWS: WED DEC 30, 2020

 

When is that Stimulus Check Arriving?

SOON!  In fact, it could be there now. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said yesterday that American households should expect to receive their economic impact payments very soon. The government would begin sending out paper checks on Wednesday (today), which means people should begin receiving those within the next two weeks.  Individuals with direct deposit information on file with the IRS will receive their money even quicker – beginning on Tuesday night for some and continuing into next week.  The IRS online Tracker should be available soon.  https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/second-stimulus-check-will-arrive

 

Former Ringling Bros. circus train cars up for auction.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is auctioning off some unusual pieces of memorabilia — retired train cars from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Jason Orthner, director of the NCDOT rail division, said the department purchased the circus’ fleet of train cars when the circus went defunct in 2017. The department had initially planned to refurbish the cars and add them to its fleet, but the plans were put on hold when officials calculated the cost. The cars, some still painted with animals and other circus imagery, are now being auctioned on the state’s surplus site.
https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2020/12/22/Former-Ringling-Bros-circus-train-cars-being-auctioned-in-North-Carolina/7591608672595/

 

Holiday Spending was up this year;  In-store traffic was down.

The National Retail Federation projects a rise of 3.6% to 5.2% in total holiday spending, over 2019.  Meanwhile, the weekend before Christmas saw 40% less foot traffic in stores nationwide. The changes to consumer purchasing habits leave shipping providers, such as United Parcel Service, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service, with more packages to ship than any other year. UPS and FedEx have responded by limiting the number of packages they will accept for shipping.  Shipping analytics company ShipMatrix estimates that the limits by UPS and FedEx mean about 6 million additional packages each day for the Postal Service.

https://disrn.com/news/super-saturday-lackluster-as-physical-stores-see-40-dip-in-traffic-from-2019-shippers-struggle-to-accomodate-online-sales-jump/amp?__twitter_impression=true

 

Bib’s Downtown will close for good on tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m. The restaurant opened during the middle of the market crash in December of 2008 and will close after 12 years during a worldwide pandemic. Robert Moreau, part-owner said the building lease was due for renewal and they decided not to enter into a new lease with an uncertain future.  On-going talks with potential buyers fell flat due to the uncertainty of what the pandemic holds for 2021 and 2022.”   https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/bibs-downtown-to-close-in-winston-salem/83-37a9c8a3-ca6a-4801-9b56-a459797a4d5e

 

 

New Year holiday schedule changes (closings and changes)

Closed THIS Friday (DEC 01)

Winston-Salem city offices.

Forsyth County offices

State offices.

Federal offices

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.

Garbage collections (WS/FC): Today thru Thursday, collected one day early. Friday collections will be Monday, DEC 4, 2021.

Yard-waste cart collections: Normal schedule.

Red-week recycling collections: Today through Thursday, normal schedule. Friday collections will be postponed one day.

 

Holiday schedules: Landfill, yard waste facility & 3RC EnviroStation

This Friday, Jan. 1: All 4 solid waste facilities will be closed in Forsyth County.

The Recycling station in Forsyth County will be closed on Dec 31 and Jan. 1.

 

What to do with that REAL Christmas tree??????

The city of Winston-Salem will collect (real) Christmas trees and put them to good use as mulch for its parks and roadsides.

*Residents in single family homes inside the city limits can put their Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection.

NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees. Please be aware that it may take several weeks to collect all the trees.

*If you want to dispose of your real trees quickly can take them to SEVERAL locations recycling through Jan. 31, 2021 including…

  • Crawford Park, 4226 Oak Ridge Dr.
  • Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd.
  • Hanes Park (tennis court parking lot), 625 West End Blvd.
  • Old Town Recreation Center (tennis court parking lot), Shattalon Dr.
  • Parkland Park (tennis courts), 1660 Brewer Rd.
  • Polo Park (swimming pool parking lot), 1850 Polo Rd.
  • Salem Lake (at the gate), 1001 Salem Lake Rd.
  • Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St.
  • Winston Lake Park, 3535 Winston Lake Rd.

For more information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm   SOURCE: CityLink 311.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/christmas-trees-can-be-dropped-at-curbside-for-collection-in-winston-salem/

 

 

WAKE FOREST:  BACK IN ACTION

TODAY:

Wake Forest (football) vs Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (NOON on ESPN)

TOMORROW:

Wake Forest (basketball) vs Catawba – Thursday afternoon at the Joel – 1st game in over a month.

 

 

Your Family Station Forecast

Today: Increasing Clouds, Chance of Rain by Late Afternoon…High 43

Tonight: Partly cloudy…Low 28

Thursday (New Year’s Eve)

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower…High 57

Friday (New Year’s Day): Rain…High 52

The Weekend: Mostly Sunny & Warmer

 

Previous PostWednesday Word
WBFJ Your Family Station

