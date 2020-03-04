Wednesday, March 04, 2020

Search
It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina

Today’s focus: Staying safe when high winds, hail, and tornadoes strike

 

Good News: Gas prices continue to fall.  $2.41 nationwide…

 

Time to refinance? The Federal Reserve has just cut interest rates (in response to the coronavirus).  With 30-year fixed mortgage rates currently averaging around 3.50%, it might make sense for homeowners to consider refinancing.

Check out your options on the News Blog.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kristinmckenna/2020/03/02/with-mortgage-rates-so-low-is-now-a-good-time-to-refinance/#6cab05fd5b2f

 

Public meetings in Winston-Salem… March 4, 10, 12, 2020

A two-year project will begin this spring to convert all or parts of four major downtown streets – First, Second, Liberty and Main – to two-way traffic in Winston-Salem. During several ‘drop-in’ events, residents can look at maps, learn more about the plans and talk to city transportation officials. Want to go to the information sessions?

*TODAY: Wednesday, March 4, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Flow Club at BB&T Ballpark

*Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stuart Municipal Building, 100 E. First St.

*Thursday, March 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stuart Municipal Building, 100 E. First St.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/downtown-streets-will-go-from-one-way-to-two-way/

 

Headline of the Morning: “Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it”

Sales of hand sanitizer in the U.S. is up 73% since the coronavirus hysteria, according to market research firm Nielsen.   Experts say that hand sanitizer is convenient, but the best way to clean your hands is hand washing!  Your Coronavirus questions answered:  https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/03/02/coronavirus-us-what-symptoms-do-masks-work-should-travel/4927806002/

 

FREE Veterans Dental Clinic this Friday and Saturday (March 6 + 7, 2020)

Location: First Christian Church of King – Meadowbrook Drive

There are a few spots available.  And there is a waiting list!

You will need to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

https://yourdentalclinic.setmore.com/ or call (336) 983-2206

Organizers of this event: “Footbridge” our WBFJ Ministry of the Month!

 

10th Annual Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels

Saturday (March 7) from 10am til 3pm

Location: Senior Services Center on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem

Just behind the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds/ Free and open to the public.  Free parking.

Details: The Art Show and Sale is an annual fundraiser created to bring together local artists. More than 60 award-winning and collectible artists will showcase their work, with art for all tastes and prices for all budgets. Artists will be donating a generous portion of each sale to Senior Services’ Meals-on-Wheels program.

Individuals wishing to volunteer or donate can call 336-725-0907

Details at www.seniorservicesinc.org

 

Nashville Disaster Relief

There are numerous community organizations available to accept volunteers, donations and other aid for those impacted by Tuesday’s tornado in Nashville.

https://www.nashville.gov/News-Media/News-Article/ID/9384/Ways-to-Help-Following-Deadly-Tornado.aspx

https://www.wkrn.com/news/nashville-tornado/how-to-help-donation-volunteers-needed-following-nashville-tornado/

https://twitter.com/NashvilleEOC?fbclid=IwAR30oTmJjWHnBpbk7GXcQiQtE5zJIhCEhbmaxdvd6zMK1o1BBM5CFbQSwI0

Do you have your REAL ID yet? 

The NC-DMV is holding “Real ID Express Days” on Saturdays in several cities, including Kernersville. The Kernersville DMV office (810-A N. Main Street) will be open on

March 7 and April 4, 2020.

On these two Saturdays, the Kernersville DMV will only handle REAL ID express transactions – first-come, first-served between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beginning October 01st, 2020, federal agencies will enforce the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, a US passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings. The REAL ID is completely optional but having that ‘gold star’ at the top right of your license could be useful.

More details on North Carolina’s Real ID requirements can be found at ncrealid.gov.

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/frequently-asked-questions.aspx

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-how-do-i-get-a-real-id/article_

 

Election 2020: Super Tuesday results?  

Check out the winners on the News Blog  https://er.ncsbe.gov/

 

Breaking News: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who jumped into the 2020 election in late November, has ended his Democratic presidential bid.

Bloomberg said he is putting his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who won the majority of the states on Super Tuesday.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/03/04/election-2020-michael-bloomberg-drops-out-of-presidential-race/2595841001/

 

Forsyth County voters said “yes” on Tuesday to a quarter-cent sales tax increase that will boost supplemental pay for teachers in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system.  The current sales-tax rate of 6.75% will rise to 7%.

Items that will be exempt from the tax include groceries or unprepared foods, gasoline, motor vehicle and home sales, rent and prescription medication.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/elections/local/quarter-cent-sales-tax-increase-gets-ok-from-voters/article

 

Update: North Carolina’s first confirmed case of coronavirus (or COVID-19) was disclosed Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The unidentified person from Wake County traveled to Washington state and was exposed during a visit to a long-term assisted care facility.  NOTE: There is a coronavirus outbreak in Washington state that has led to at least nine deaths, mostly from individuals at the long-term care facility.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/n-c-has-first-confirmed-case-of-coronavirus-on-same/article

Your Coronavirus questions answered:  https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/03/02/coronavirus-us-what-symptoms-do-masks-work-should-travel/4927806002/

 

Thrive 2020: The N-C-H-E annual Homeschool Conference is designed to serve the people of North Carolina in their journey of parent-directed home education.

The event is for everyone, from new parents just exploring education alternatives to homeschooling veterans.

The NCHE Conference is May 28-30, 2020 in downtown Winston-Salem

(Twin City Quarter: Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott)

Pre-registration happening now through May 21, 2020

https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

