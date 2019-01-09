Search
Wednesday Headlines, January 09, 2019 

Wednesday Headlines, January 09, 2019 

Verne HillJan 09, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Headlines, January 09, 2019 

Wintry Mix for the weekend

 Today is National Clean Off Your Desk Day.  (A good day to clear away the clutter).

According to a survey of HR managers, what does a messy desk say about an employee?  More than two-thirds (68 percent) of human resources (HR) managers interviewed felt it is at least somewhat acceptable to have a messy desk at work. In fact, nine percent even said it is a sign of a creative person.

*One organizational tip: Spend a few minutes at the end of each day straightening up your workspace so you can get a quick start in the morning. Check out more organization for your messy desk on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://fmlink.com/articles/officeteam-survey-what-a-messy-desk-says-about-you/

 

Starbucks is welcoming a new drink to its winter lineup. 

The Cinnamon Shortbread Latte (hot or iced) features espresso combined with a hint of brown butter and vanilla, and topped with cinnamon and nutmeg.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/08/starbucks-cinnamon-shortbread-latte-winter-drink-lineup/2511572002/

 

Headline of the day: Good news for chocoholics… 

“Dark Chocolate Fights Coughs Better Than Codeine, Says Science”     https://www.southernliving.com/healthy-living/chocolate-cures-coughs

 

INFO Meeting: Davidson County Community College supports a number of options for High School students and further education.  Learn more about Davidson Early College AND Career and College Promise during a (Homeschool) information session this Monday (Jan 14) afternoon (3:30pm to 4:30pm)

Location: The Lexington Library meeting room.   Email: ccc@davidsonccc.edu

https://davidsonccc.edu/academics/high-school-programs/ccp-counselor-fact-sheet/

 

Day 19:  ‘Partial Government Shutdown.  Still no end in sight…

UPDATE: Tax refunds will go out even if the government shutdown extends into filing season, the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS will start accepting tax returns on Monday, Jan. 28. The tax deadline for filing is back to April 15 this year.

Check out the News Blog for the filing changes, ways to get ready and key dates.

 

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. is providing $750,000 dollars toward funding a leadership program to address the state’s shortage of primary care doctors. The program will offer training and educational opportunities to medical students interested in primary care.   https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/blue-cross-provides-to-attract-more-medical-students-to-primary

 

3 teenagers facing numerous charges in connection with 2 dozen vehicle break-ins in southern Forsyth County early Tuesday, sparking an extended search for the suspects.  Police tracked the teens to a barn near the intersection of Ebert Road and Farm Bell Court. Best news: no one was injured in the manhunt or the break-ins.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/hours-long-manhunt-vehicle-break-ins-and-teens-charged-in/article_b8462d09-b90d-5784-9b12-c81d3cf58e17.html

 

Business 40 Project Update:

Fourth Street Bridge is now open over Business 40 in the West End area of Winston-Salem.  *Fourth Street crosses Business 40 to the west of the Peters Creek Parkway bridge. The reopening creates a new way for drivers to go between the north and south sides of the Business 40 construction zone on the west side of downtown.

From its intersection with Burke and First streets, Fourth Street heads south through a section of the West End neighborhood before crossing Business 40 and intersecting with Peters Creek Parkway just north of the Academy Street intersection.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-fourth-street-bridge-now-open/article_8324a1c6-eda4-5eae-ac4d-8c2169b19cb4.html

Verne Hill

