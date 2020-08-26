Wednesday, August 26, 2020

12 days until Labor Day

27 days until Fall: Autumn begins on September 22.

Prayer Concern: The Gulf Coast is bracing for Laura.

Hurricane Laura – now a category 3 storm (as of 8am) – continues to bear down on the Louisiana/Texas coastline. Laura could be a category 4 hurricane as it makes landfall overnight.

*”Potentially catastrophic storm” What is expected from Laura: storm surge, fierce winds and flash flooding causing widespread power outages, downed trees along with damage to homes and businesses.

*More than half a million people have been ordered to evacuate.

Statement from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools addressing a report of a Chromebook (laptop) malfunction and a student…

“First, we want to remind you to only charge these devices when they need charging. Never leave Chromebooks plugged in and unsupervised for long periods of time, like overnight. Prolonged charging and limited ventilation can damage the battery.

Also, it is best to always use the devices on surfaces that allow for proper ventilation like a desk or table. https://myfox8.com/news/wsfcs-responds-to-report-of-chromebook-malfunction/

Guilford County Schools will soon open learning centers in 13 schools for students who lack internet access, according to a news release from the school system. Starting this Monday, August 31, the centers will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays during remote learning. FREE, but advanced registration is required gcsnc.schoolmint.net. For assistance contact Student Assignment, 336-370-8303.

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population. Details at https://2020census.gov/

Give the Gift of Life

As many as 45% of working Americans have a side hustle outside of their primary jobs, according to a 2019 Bankrate survey of 2,550 adults.

First thought: Just get a part-time job. That’s OK. But, what is your passion?

What would you do for FREE that you can make a few dollars?

Side Hustles that can make you some extra money…

Sell items on Ebay or Craigslist.

Rent your spare room on Airbnb.

Drive for Uber or Lyft.

Tutor over Skype. Walk dogs

Babysit or become a nanny. Clean houses. https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/293954

