Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Verne HillAug 26, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Like

12 days until Labor Day

27 days until Fall: Autumn begins on September 22.

 

Prayer Concern: The Gulf Coast is bracing for Laura.   

Hurricane Laura – now a category 3 storm (as of 8am) – continues to bear down on the Louisiana/Texas coastline. Laura could be a category 4 hurricane as it makes landfall overnight.

*”Potentially catastrophic storm”  What is expected from Laura: storm surge, fierce winds and flash flooding causing widespread power outages, downed trees along with damage to homes and businesses.

*More than half a million people have been ordered to evacuate.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/hurricane-laura-intensifies-now-expected-to-strike-as-catastrophic-category-4

 

Statement from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools addressing a report of a Chromebook (laptop) malfunction and a student…

“First, we want to remind you to only charge these devices when they need charging. Never leave Chromebooks plugged in and unsupervised for long periods of time, like overnight. Prolonged charging and limited ventilation can damage the battery.

Also, it is best to always use the devices on surfaces that allow for proper ventilation like a desk or table. https://myfox8.com/news/wsfcs-responds-to-report-of-chromebook-malfunction/

 

Guilford County Schools will soon open learning centers in 13 schools for students who lack internet access, according to a news release from the school system.  Starting this Monday, August 31, the centers will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays during remote learning. FREE, but advanced registration is required gcsnc.schoolmint.net. For assistance contact Student Assignment, 336-370-8303.

 

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population.  Details at https://2020census.gov/

 

Give the Gift of Life

Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross  

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

 

Do you have a Side Hustle?   *Join the conversation on Facebook / wbfj

As many as 45% of working Americans have a side hustle outside of their primary jobs, according to a 2019 Bankrate survey of 2,550 adults.

First thought: Just get a part-time job. That’s OK. But, what is your passion?

What would you do for FREE that you can make a few dollars?

Side Hustles that can make you some extra money…

Sell items on Ebay or Craigslist.

Rent your spare room on Airbnb.

Drive for Uber or Lyft.

Tutor over Skype.  Walk dogs

Babysit or become a nanny.  Clean houses. https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/293954

7 side hustles while working full time, earn as much as $150 per hour.

https://grow.acorns.com/side-hustles-while-working/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostS@5: Starting, Running a Small Business with Mary Ann Hauser
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

WBFJ Wednesday Word

John HillAug 26, 2020

Part-time Passion: What’s your ‘Side Hustle’?

Verne HillAug 26, 2020

GCS to open learning centers on August 31…

Verne HillAug 26, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items & school supplies are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Several items are needed, such as… men’s and women’s underwear and shirts (sizes M-XL), also reading glasses of all prescriptions http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Also, with so many neighbors out of work, many of them are without health[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes