Positive update on that Weaver Fertilizer Plant Fire

*The explosion risk at the plant fire has been greatly diminished by area fire crews as of Thursday evening (Feb 3, 2022).

*Officials: The evacuation order for the mile radius around the plant has been reduced to 1/8 mile (or 660 feet) around the site on North Cherry Street. https://www.cityofws.org/

*Smoke and runoff from the plant continue to be an issue for area residents and businesses in Winston-Salem, prompting water advisories and air quality alerts.