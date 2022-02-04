Positive update on that Weaver Fertilizer Plant Fire
*The explosion risk at the plant fire has been greatly diminished by area fire crews as of Thursday evening (Feb 3, 2022).
*Officials: The evacuation order for the mile radius around the plant has been reduced to 1/8 mile (or 660 feet) around the site on North Cherry Street. https://www.cityofws.org/
*Smoke and runoff from the plant continue to be an issue for area residents and businesses in Winston-Salem, prompting water advisories and air quality alerts.
Air Quality Updates by zip code: www.airnow.gov
