One program can help eligible residents in our area with reliable, efficient, and safe ways to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

The Weatherization Assistance Program through the Piedmont Triad Regional Council helps low income, elderly, or disabled residents in seven counties in the Piedmont Triad (including Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford and Randolph) save energy and reduce their utility bills by improving energy efficiency.

Apply today for the Piedmont Triad Regional Council’s Weatherization Program at www.ptrc.org. Questions? Call (336) 904-0300.

https://www.ptrc.org/services/housing/weatherization-assistance