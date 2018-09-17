Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Weatherization Assistance Program

Weatherization Assistance Program

Verne HillSep 17, 2018Comments Off on Weatherization Assistance Program

Like

One program can help eligible residents in our area with reliable, efficient, and safe ways to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. 

The Weatherization Assistance Program through the Piedmont Triad Regional Council helps low income, elderly, or disabled residents in seven counties in the Piedmont Triad (including Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford and Randolph) save energy and reduce their utility bills by improving energy efficiency.

Apply today for the Piedmont Triad Regional Council’s Weatherization Program at www.ptrc.org.  Questions? Call (336) 904-0300.

https://www.ptrc.org/services/housing/weatherization-assistance

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSamaritan’s Purse, faith based teams on the ground down East
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Samaritan’s Purse, faith based teams on the ground down East

Verne HillSep 17, 2018

Fall Job Fair Sept 19

Verne HillSep 17, 2018

‘Providence Kitchen at BB&T’ opens this Wednesday, Sept 19

Verne HillSep 17, 2018

Community Events

Sep
17
Mon
6:30 pm DivorceCare @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
DivorceCare @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
Sep 17 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. For registration info: (336) 766.0033
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Sep 17 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
This service is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens. 336.712-8000  
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 17 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one.  /  336.788.7600
7:00 pm Andrew Wommack @ Freedom Christian Center (Charlotte)
Andrew Wommack @ Freedom Christian Center (Charlotte)
Sep 17 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Andrew Wommack is an evangelist, preacher and host of the daily radio program “The Gospel Truth.” He’s also founder of Charis Bible College in Colorado. All services are FREE and Childcare will be provided 704.392.0137[...]
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Sep 17 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration fee: $15.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.971.7275 Childcare Available
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes