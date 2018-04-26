WBFJ’s Dennis Breeden…

WBFJ Staff Member Dennis Breeden – who joins Tami to bring you the traffic and weather each weekday afternoon – suffered a stroke yesterday (Wed Apr 25). He is currently recovering in the hospital. Please be in prayer for Dennis as he recovers and works his way thru upcoming therapy. We look forward to Dennis return to the airwaves at WBFJ. Please direct any communication in care of WBFJ, 1249 Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Thank you for your prayers.