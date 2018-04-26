Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog WBFJ’s Dennis Breeden…

WBFJ’s Dennis Breeden…

Wally DeckerApr 26, 2018Comments Off on WBFJ’s Dennis Breeden…

Like

WBFJ Staff Member Dennis Breeden – who joins Tami to bring you the traffic and weather each weekday afternoon – suffered a stroke yesterday (Wed Apr 25). He is currently recovering in the hospital.  Please be in prayer for Dennis as he recovers and works his way thru upcoming therapy.  We look forward to Dennis return to the airwaves at WBFJ.  Please direct any communication in care of WBFJ, 1249 Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC  27101.   Thank you for your prayers.

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Help save Alfie…

Verne HillApr 26, 2018

Thursday News, April 26, 2018

Verne HillApr 26, 2018

“Schoolhouse Rock” creator passes at 94

Verne HillApr 25, 2018

Community Events

Apr
27
Fri
9:00 am “Fresh Wind” Healing Conference @ Grace Community Church (Greensboro)
“Fresh Wind” Healing Conference @ Grace Community Church (Greensboro)
Apr 27 @ 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Guest Speakers: Stacy & Casey Long & Jay & Jennifer Peikert This is a healing conference for women in recovery presented by Hannah’s Haven. It’s Free & Lunch is provided  /  336.656.1066 The conference continues[...]
9:00 am Golf Tournament @ Bermuda Run West (Advance)
Golf Tournament @ Bermuda Run West (Advance)
Apr 27 @ 9:00 am – 2:30 pm
Registration: $125 (individual)  /  $400 (team of 4) 336.723.1848  x114 http://www.wsrescue.org/ Proceeds: Winston-Salem Rescue Mission The WS Rescue Mission is now in its 51st year of providing life-changing services for homeless men and those in[...]
7:00 pm “Itty Bitty Kiddie 5k & Glow Run” @ DavidsonCounty Community College (Thomasville)
“Itty Bitty Kiddie 5k & Glow Run” @ DavidsonCounty Community College (Thomasville)
Apr 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Registration: $15.00 (Fun Run)  /  $25.00 (5k) 336.249.6688 Proceeds: Reach Out & Read Program and other Smart Start programs
7:00 pm Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 27 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Parents of Addicted Loved ones (PAL) provides hope and support through addiction education for parents dealing with an addicted loved one. Meeting every Friday night @ 7:00 It’s Free  /  Must be 18 to attend 336.745.7558 [...]
Apr
28
Sat
7:00 am Country Breakfast @ Old Union United Methodist Church (Sophia)
Country Breakfast @ Old Union United Methodist Church (Sophia)
Apr 28 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.498.7102
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes