WBFJ’s Dennis Breeden…
Wally DeckerApr 26, 2018
WBFJ Staff Member Dennis Breeden – who joins Tami to bring you the traffic and weather each weekday afternoon – suffered a stroke yesterday (Wed Apr 25). He is currently recovering in the hospital. Please be in prayer for Dennis as he recovers and works his way thru upcoming therapy. We look forward to Dennis return to the airwaves at WBFJ. Please direct any communication in care of WBFJ, 1249 Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Thank you for your prayers.
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
