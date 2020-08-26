WBFJ Wednesday Word

Speed Bumps or pot holes…one is intentionally made in a moment and the other comes from wear and tear…but does it really make a difference how they got there? They both slow us down!

It seems like the older I get the more of those things I encounter and the more they irritate me. And it’s not just the road things, they gripe me a little but it’s the “life things” that bother me most.

Potholes I understand. With high mileage and wear and tear the elements give way. Even in life, things wear out, you start to wear thin and life gets bumpy. (Bumpy = Grumpy)

Speed bumps are another matter. You are riding along, minding your own business, hit a speed bump and all of a sudden you are knocked out of your seat. You were not doing anything wrong but somebody or some event decides you are cruising through life, having too much fun and need to slow down.

To be fair, I actually have mixed feelings about the bumps and pot holes. I still don’t like them but I can never say the road was so smooth I feel asleep at the wheel. And sometimes potholes slowed me down from the danger ahead.

This is normally the point I start preaching. But I see it’s almost lunch time and I don’t want you to be at the end of the line at the K and W when all the other church folk start crowding in. So keeping it simple…

In the big picture, I have a driver who seems to navigate perfectly with every obstacle in the way. I trust HIM (though I can be a back seat driver at times) and can relax and enjoy the ride. How about you?

Papa John

P.S.

I am also bothered by those “Road Gators” that peel off trucker tires in the twink of an eye but that’s the subject for another day.