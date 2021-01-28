WBFJ Valentines Sweetheart Surprise 2021

WBFJ Valentines Sweetheart Surprise – Homemade Valentine cards that will be delivered to Seniors across the Triad thru Senior Services and Meals On Wheels.

Drop your cards off at participating Lowes Foods Stores across the Triad (listed below), Bring them by the WBFJ Studios or mail them to WBFJ, 1249 Trade Street, Winston-Salem, 27101

Drop-off Deadline: Sunday February 7th