WBFJ Valentines Sweetheart Surprise 2021

WBFJ Valentines Sweetheart Surprise – Homemade Valentine cards that will be delivered to Seniors across the Triad thru Senior Services and Meals On Wheels.
Drop your cards off at participating Lowes Foods Stores across the Triad (listed below), Bring them by the WBFJ Studios or mail them to WBFJ, 1249 Trade Street, Winston-Salem, 27101
Drop-off Deadline: Sunday February 7th
PARTICIPATING LOWES FOODS STORES
Drop-off locations
10106 S Main St., Ste A | Archdale
2205 Oak Ridge Rd Suite B, | Oak Ridge,
Guilford College Rd | Jamestown
614-G Main St | King
240 Market View Dr | Kernersville
3372 Robinhood Rd | WS
2501 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd | Clemmons
2890 Reynolda Rd | WS
177 Lowes Foods Dr| Lewisville
5180 Reidsville Rd | Walkertown
Hwy 801 N, Suite 258 | Bermuda Run
5034 Peters Crk Pkwy | WS
715 Independence Blvd. | Mt. Airy
948 State Street | Yadkinville
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
