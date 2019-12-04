WBFJ: Thanks for supporting YOUR radio station

Thank you for your investment in the ministry of WBFJ.

You know how you feel when you listen to WBFJ.

That feeling and those experiences are available anytime because of community support and your financial partnership.

Donate to WBFJ now https://www.wbfj.fm/support-wbfj/

Make your ‘Faith Promise’ to WBFJ now https://www.wbfj.fm/donate-form/