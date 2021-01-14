WBFJ SWEETHEART SURPRISE

WBFJ VALENTINE’S SWEETHEART SURPRISE:

Homemade Valentine cards that will be delivered to Seniors across the Triad thru Senior Services and Meals On Wheels.

Drop your cards off at participating Lowes Foods Stores across the Triad (listed below), Bring them by the WBFJ Studios or mail them to WBFJ, 1249 Trade Street, Winston-Salem, 27101…

Drop-off Deadline: Sunday February 7th

PARTICIPATING LOWES FOODS STORES:

10106 S Main St., Ste A Archdale

2205 Oak Ridge Rd Suite B, Oak Ridge,

Guilford College Rd Jamestown

614-G Main St King

240 Market View Dr Kernersville

3372 Robinhood Rd WS

2501 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd Clemmons

2890 Reynolda Rd WS

177 Lowes Foods Dr Lewisville

5180 Reidsville Rd Walkertown

Hwy 801 N, Suite 258 Bermuda Run

5034 Peters Crk Pkwy WS

715 Independence Blvd. Mt. Airy

948 State Street Yadkinville