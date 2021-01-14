WBFJ SWEETHEART SURPRISE

WBFJ VALENTINE’S SWEETHEART SURPRISE:
Homemade Valentine cards that will be delivered to Seniors across the Triad thru Senior Services and Meals On Wheels.
Drop your cards off at participating Lowes Foods Stores across the Triad (listed below), Bring them by the WBFJ Studios or mail them to WBFJ, 1249 Trade Street, Winston-Salem, 27101…
Drop-off Deadline: Sunday February 7th
PARTICIPATING LOWES FOODS STORES:
10106 S Main St., Ste A Archdale
2205 Oak Ridge Rd Suite B, Oak Ridge,
Guilford College Rd Jamestown
614-G Main St King
240 Market View Dr Kernersville
3372 Robinhood Rd WS
2501 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd Clemmons
2890 Reynolda Rd WS
177 Lowes Foods Dr Lewisville
5180 Reidsville Rd Walkertown
Hwy 801 N, Suite 258 Bermuda Run
5034 Peters Crk Pkwy WS
715 Independence Blvd. Mt. Airy
948 State Street Yadkinville
