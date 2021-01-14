Search
WBFJ SWEETHEART SURPRISE

Wally DeckerJan 14, 2021

WBFJ VALENTINE’S SWEETHEART SURPRISE:

Homemade Valentine cards that will be delivered to Seniors across the Triad thru Senior Services and Meals On Wheels.

Drop your cards off at participating Lowes Foods Stores across the Triad (listed below), Bring them by the WBFJ Studios or mail them to WBFJ, 1249 Trade Street, Winston-Salem,  27101…

Drop-off Deadline: Sunday February 7th

 

PARTICIPATING LOWES FOODS STORES:

10106 S Main St., Ste A                       Archdale

2205 Oak Ridge Rd Suite B,                Oak Ridge,

Guilford College Rd                            Jamestown

614-G  Main St                                   King

240 Market View Dr                           Kernersville

3372 Robinhood Rd                            WS

2501 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd            Clemmons

2890 Reynolda Rd                         WS

177 Lowes Foods Dr                       Lewisville

5180 Reidsville Rd                         Walkertown

Hwy 801 N, Suite 258                    Bermuda Run

5034 Peters Crk Pkwy                          WS

715 Independence Blvd.                      Mt. Airy

948 State Street                                Yadkinville

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

