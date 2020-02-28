Search
WBFJ SUMMER CONCERT SERIES @ THE W-S FAIRGROUNDS ANNEX

Wally DeckerFeb 28, 2020

REND COLLECTIVE (SAT JUNE 27) and SWITCHFOOT (SAT JULY 18)

 

Win em before you can buy em – March 2 – 6 WBFJ MORNING SHOW  (Fifth Row to Front Row Series Tickets)

ONSALE – March 6 – 10 am

WBFJ Series Ticket Blitz – March 6, 10 am – March 13 at 11:59 pm –Passcode:  WBFJ on Ticketmaster.com or Annex Box Office.

WBFJ listeners will have the ability to buy the series bundle at pricing up to 50% the Face Value of the tickets.  One Week only

Wally Decker

