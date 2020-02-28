Home Blog WBFJ SUMMER CONCERT SERIES @ THE W-S FAIRGROUNDS ANNEX
WBFJ SUMMER CONCERT SERIES @ THE W-S FAIRGROUNDS ANNEX
Wally DeckerFeb 28, 2020
REND COLLECTIVE (SAT JUNE 27) and SWITCHFOOT (SAT JULY 18)
Win em before you can buy em – March 2 – 6 WBFJ MORNING SHOW (Fifth Row to Front Row Series Tickets)
ONSALE – March 6 – 10 am
WBFJ Series Ticket Blitz – March 6, 10 am – March 13 at 11:59 pm –Passcode: WBFJ on Ticketmaster.com or Annex Box Office.
WBFJ listeners will have the ability to buy the series bundle at pricing up to 50% the Face Value of the tickets. One Week only
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)
