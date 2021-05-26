Home Blog WBFJ SIXTY MINUTE SUMMER SIDESHOW
Wally DeckerMay 26, 2021
WBFJ SIXTY MINUTE SUMMER SIDESHOW
Each week, we will be spending one hour at a local, homegrown business.
Each Sideshow Stop will include a spin on the WBFJ Prize Wheel, a Sticker for your car and more.
Stay tuned each week for the next stop on the WBFJ SIXTY MINUTE SUMMER SIDESHOW.
If you have a homegrown business that you would like us to visit, drop us an email: wbfj@wbfj.fm
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
