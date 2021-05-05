WBFJ Sharathon – Day ONE
“Loves that WBFJ is LOCAL and in the community…” -Nannette from Winston-Salem
Partner with WBFJ by calling (336) 777-1893
or online at https://www.wbfj.fm/support-wbfj/
Thank You
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
