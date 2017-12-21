WBFJ News Thursday, December 21, 2017

Winter Solstice 2017 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 11:28 AM



Keep the Christmas Grinch from spoiling Your Christmas!

Package Theft from the porches of various homes throughout the Triad is not a New Topic, whether it’s Christmas or Not! BUT, now that the Christmas Season is here, there are More packages for thieves to steal. While there are several ways to avoid the theft, the most sensible is to have your package delivered to a neighbor who is at home, or have a neighbor take the package from your porch for safe keeping. See more ideas at our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

Some Major Companies are building goodwill in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts by finding ways to pass along some of their likely savings to employees. AT&T said it will pay a $1,000 bonus to 200,000 workers once the tax bill passed Wednesday is signed into law.

Wells Fargo said it will boost its minimum wage to $15 an hour, as well as donate $400 million to nonprofit and community organizations. The president suggested that other companies would be making similar announcements, saying “We’re going to see something that’s very special.”

In an unusual moment, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson led members of the Trump cabinet in prayer during a meeting on Tuesday, thanking God “for a President and for cabinet members who are courageous, who are willing to face the winds of controversy in order to provide a better future for those who come behind us.” The HUD secretary also gave thanks for “the unity in Congress” that led to the likely passage of the Republican tax reform bill. http://myfox8.com/2017/12/20/ben-carson-leads-trump-cabinet-in-prayer/



What’s five words that take some getting used to?

Central North Carolina International Airport — the new name for Piedmont Triad International Airport that takes effect January 1st. For more than 30 years, residents of the area have known their airport as PTI, but apparently that name didn’t resonate with people outside the region. So the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority decided after months of discussion to make a big change that will better describe where our airport appears on the map.

The Rams Drive bridge is reopens Today, as work on U.S. 52 south of Business 40 winds down to completion. The bridge was closed last Summer, and demolished as part of the project to create a New Interchange to the south on U.S. 52 with the extension of Research Parkway.

In a small town where everyone knows everybody, they all know someone who worked at the Old Dixie furniture plant. So when the symbolic backbone of Lexington was going up in flames Tuesday night, it was felt throughout the community, as if they were losing one of their own.

The spectacle was big enough to draw a crowd. The most agreed upon thought within that crowd was – “The Iconic part of Lexington that gave this city it’s Worldwide identity is Gone.”

ALDI has issued a voluntary recall of certain types of apples

due to possible Listeria contamination, according to the chain. They were available for purchase in stores starting on Dec. 13. North Carolina is indeed one of the states where the affected products were sold, in a limited number of stores.

Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139

Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897

Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175

Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015

Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283

Poinsettias: Those showy holiday plants with red and green foliage, are not nearly as harmful as a persistent myth says. Mild rashes from touching the plants or nausea from chewing or eating the leaves may occur but they aren’t deadly, for humans or their pets. The plants’ toxic reputation “stems from a single unconfirmed death of a 2-year-old in Hawaii in 1919.”

Is Catching Snowflakes on your tongue a bad idea? While there Is a “yuck factor”, the number of bacteria in snow would probably be about 100-fold less than in the same amount of bottled water.

Bakers Beware: sampling holiday cookie dough, or any raw dough, can make you sick.

“Raw dough’s a raw deal”, and it’s not just because dough often contains raw eggs, which may harbor salmonella bacteria. Flour is another culprit. A study published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine details a 2016 E. coli outbreak that hit dozens of people in 24 states that was linked with flour.

The Truth about Holiday Weight Gain depends on whether your glass is half empty or half full. One often-cited study says it’s commonly assumed that the average American gains 5 pounds between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. But the study authors found the average was a little less than 1 pound. Other studies have found it’s closer to 2 pounds, still barely enough to make your pants feel tight. An extra piece of pie or one gigantic holiday feast is not to doom you.

