Wednesday, July 31, 2019 

WBFJ News Wednesday, July 31, 2019 

Verne Hill Jul 31, 2019 

Today is National Avocado Day

 

“Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive

helping area students through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs

Drop off donated school supplies now through August 09, at participating locations including Krispy Kreme, Five Below, and Walmart stores.

STUFF THE BUS ‘STOPS’ with WBFJ coming up next week in Winston-Salem!

AUG 5:  Join us this Monday morning at the Krispy Kreme location on Stratford Road

in Winston-Salem from 8am til 10am.

AUG 8:   Join us next Thursday for our lunchtime stop at ‘Five Below’

off Hanes Mall Blvd in Winston-Salem between 11am – 1pm.

 

 

Amazon plans to fill approximately 1,000 positions in the Triad.

Triad Goodwill is hosting a job fair featuring Amazon on August 15th in Greensboro.

Location: Greensboro Christian Church at 3232 Yanceyville Street…

*Amazon will open a fulfillment center in Kernersville later in 2020.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/amazoncom-will-be-featured-at-an-upcoming-triad-job-fair/28549696

 

Think you need to ‘catch up’ on your sleep after a vacation? Research agrees!

It takes at least three days (or 72 hours)  to ‘get back to normal’ after a week at the beach or mountains. And that time increases to 4 days for a two-week break.

BTW: Nearly one in ten travelers bring their own pillow on vacation…

https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/07/researchers-reveal-how-long-it-takes-for-your-sleeping-pattern-to-return-to-normal-after-a-holiday/

 

Petting a dog can lower your blood pressure; even boost your immune system!

According to several research studies, spending time with your four-legged friend releases stress reducing hormone including serotonin, ox-y-to-cin, and cortisol.

And it’s not just dogs that have positive effects on our health. Research also included cats, rabbits and even turtles! https://www.wxii12.com/article/petting-dog-lowers-blood-pressure/23548785

 

If you thought Shark Week couldn’t get any better, check this out…

Discovery Channel’s summer tradition (Shark Week) began Sunday and Christ Hospital in Cincinnati decided to celebrate too. Every baby born at the Cincinnati hospital now through August 3 will receive a limited edition Baby Shark Onesie.

Do-Do-Doo-Doo…   The limited edition Baby Shark Onesie. Priceless!

For the complete ‘Baby Shark’ experience, a special Snapchat filter has been activated at the hospital’s two birthing centers.

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/31/ohio-hospital-is-dressing-up-newborns-in-baby-shark-onesies-for-shark-week/

 

The Church of the Apostles, which is said to have been built over the house of Peter and Andrew (as in the disciples), has been discovered near Israel’s Sea of Galilee, according to a team of American and Israeli archaeologists.

The church’s discovery is significant for at least two reasons. First, until its recent discovery, many scholars questioned its existence. And the church ‘find’ indicates that there existed a living memory in the Christian community about the location of Bethsaida, home of Peter, Andrew and Philip (as mentioned in John 1:44).

https://www.foxnews.com/science/church-of-the-apostles-discovered-archaeologists-say

 

 

 

Headline of the Morning

“Snickers pledges to give away 1 million candy bars

           if the date of Halloween is changed” 

petition to change the date of Halloween from the 31st to the last Saturday in October has picked up over 100,000 signatures.

https://www.today.com/food/snickers-pledges-give-away-1-million-candy-bars-if-date-t159805

While we are at it, change the SuperBowl to a Saturday night

And Christmas to a Wednesday (so we get the whole week off)

 

Winston-Salem Open in August…

Ashleigh Barty will take on 15-year-old sensation Cori “Coco” Gauff at an exhibition match-up at the Winston-Salem Open in August. 

https://www.wxii12.com/article/tennis-star-coco-gauff-coming-to-the-triad/28557169?fbclid=IwAR2jJeNqTsEArp9iLQWns7sE9SHzvPG7o0DvBeEnayUrs95myL4cNtCF4qs

 

 

Are you the NEXT American Idol? ABC-45 is hosting a local Triad Idol competition next Saturday (Aug 10) from Noon-8pm at the Hanes Mall / Belk court in Winston-Salem. Ten (10) winners will be selected for a ‘Front of the Line Pass’ to then go on to the ‘American Idol Bus Tour Stop’ in Raleigh.  Details on the WBFJ News Blog…

https://www.facebook.com/abc45tv

 

 

Traffic Alert

National Black Theatre Festival downtown Winston-Salem

                           through the weekend

 

 

Traffic Alert

Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro

                                     Thursday through Sunday  

Parking:  Whether you’re heading to the tournament or not, you’ll likely see some of its parking venues: GTCC in Jamestown and Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro Coliseum and American Furniture Warehouse in Greensboro.

 

 

Previous PostThursday News, August 01, 2019  
