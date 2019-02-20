WBFJ News Wednesday, February 20, 2019

ACC Men’s Basketball: Big win for Wake Forest on the road at Notre Dame last night

*Tonight: Tarheels VS the Blue Devils. Tip-off at 9pm in Durham. Tickets for tonight’s game (online) are being re-sold for up to $3,000 per ticket.

WINTER JAM / General Admission Special Offer!

Pay only $10* at the door when you bring a canned food donation!

All food donations will be given to the local Rescue Mission!

*Not valid on Jam Nation memberships https://www.premierproductions.com/tour/winter-jam-tour-spectacular-2019/greensboro-nc

Rumor has it that Business 40 through downtown Winston-Salem ‘COULD’ re-open before the end of the year, but state highway officials say that’s only a best-case scenario. In a news conference on Tuesday, NC DOT officials in charge of the Business 40 renovation project said that while such an early reopening is in fact possible, it is too soon now to say for sure.

Incentives are on-the-table to finish early, but weather is the biggest factor.

So for now, the project (reopen) date under the 17-month plan is April 9, 2020.

A lawsuit is being filed on behalf of Nicholas Sandmann, that Covington Catholic High School student at the center of a viral video controversy in DC back in January. Attorneys representing the student are suing the Washington Post, seeking $250 million dollars in damages for “compensatory and punitive damages.”

“In God We Trust” – You will soon see that phrase on Alamance County vehicles will soon. County commissioners voted to make the change earlier in the week.

County vehicles will roll out with the new motto in a few weeks, according to WCNC.

The proposal will only apply to Alamance County-owned vehicles that are not part of the sheriff’s office. The county plans to pay for the new detail with private funds.

Foldable phones, 5G and other hyped features aren’t going to motivate most of us to buy a new smartphone. These are some of the key takeaways from a survey of 1,303 smartphone buyers in the U.S., by SurveyMonkey and USA TODAY. What feature do MOST mobile phones buyers want? A phone battery that will last a full day… J

What’s your favorite BBQ restaurant? Reader’s poll from USA Today

You can vote for your favorite (out of 19 choices) once per day until voting ends on Tuesday, Feb 26 at noon. Local choices include Lexington #1, The Barbeque Center, Smiley’s BBQ and Stamey’s (Greensboro). The 10 winning BBQ spots in NC will be announced on Friday, March 8. https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-bbq-in-north-carolina/

Top paying jobs / careers for women? “24/7 Wall Street” looked at 150 full-time occupations from the US Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey.

No surprise that jobs in Healthcare, IT / Tech and Finance are just some of the highest paying for women. Check out the list on the NewsBlog.

(FRI) The Twin City Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Jamboree

This Friday, FEB 22 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Lower level of the Benton Convention in WS.

All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverages.

Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.

Proceeds will benefit the Twin City Kiwanis Club’s local youth programs.

INFO: www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org

Need your NC drivers’ license renewed? These TIPS on getting that REAL ID could save you time and head ache…https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/helpful-hints.aspx

‘Gone with the Wind’ returning to the Big Screen for its 80th anniversary

The film, which premiered in 1939, will be shown at participating movie theaters across the country on Thursday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 3.

Want to see if its playing at a theater near you? Go to Fathom Events website…

Even BIG Kids fly FREE?

Frontier Airlines special offer: All kids 14 and under can fly free on select flights with the purchase of a Discount Den member fare. Details: https://www.flyfrontier.com/kidsflyfree

The Cooperative Extension Center of Forsyth County is hosting a free Tool Care Class this Monday (Feb 25) from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at the center (1450 Fairchild Drive). Topics covered: Tool sharpening, tool safety and caring for power tools. There will also be tool demonstrations. Registration is required. mjbrenn2@ncsu.edu / 703-2869.

The Israeli Flag Will Soon Fly on the Moon?

Israel is sending its first spacecraft to the moon this Friday from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The spacecraft – that weighs about 1,300 pounds and is about the size of a washing machine – will land on the moon on April 11 after a 7 week journey. Israel will become the fourth nation to land on the moon – after the US, Russia, and China.

Not for onAir: The spacecraft is called “Bereishit,” a reference to the first words of the Bible recorded in Genesis: “In the beginning.”

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

If you own gift certificates from Cities Grill restaurant, is there anywhere that will accept them?

Answer: On its website, www.citiesgrillandbar.com, the restaurant says that customers should “Hold on to your gift cards — you will be able to use them at ‘a local restaurant very soon’. We will be in touch through our website with all updates and notifications.” BTW Cities Grill on S Stratford Road in Winston-Salem closed unexpectedly in December.

