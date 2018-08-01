WBFJ News Wednesday, August 01, 2018

A group of researchers at Cornell University’s Food Lab wondered why so many lunchroom apples ending up in the trash, virtually untouched. Interesting finding: Consumption jumped by more than 60% when apples were served SLICED. The hardest part was (and is) getting kids to take the first bite. https://www.wbfj.fm/tip-getting-kids-eat-apples/

Deal: UNC Health Care has an offer for High Point Regional patients who still owe an outstanding balance on their hospital bills: The provider will write off 70% of a patient’s bill if the patient pays the remaining 30% in full by Aug. 15. The one-time offer is good for the portion of a patient’s bill for which they are personally liable after insurance and other payments are made. Only bills for services received prior to June 1 are eligible. FYI: High Point Regional will be part of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in early fall.

Netflix says it’s working on increasing the number of faith-based and family-friendly shows on its platform. The ‘good’ news comes after pro-family critics have slammed Netflix over some of its ‘very controversial’ programming.

NOTE: Netflix is under fire for adding five LGBT characters to its adaptation of the 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables. Netflix has also faced controversy over a new LGBT-themed superhero show and ‘13 Reasons Why’ depiction of suicide on screen.

PBS will air the acclaimed documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” highlighting the mission (and career) of Fred Rogers as part of the “Independent Lens” showcase. Public television was the longtime home of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” BTW: This year is the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers” TV debut. An airdate for “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” documentary film is TBA…

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina says it’s cutting some individual subsidized “Obamacare” premiums – by 4.1 percent on average. About 85% of the savings comes from last year’s federal income tax cut and Congress suspending a tax on insurers for 2019.

A federal judge on Tuesday stopped the release of blueprints to make ‘real’ 3D-printed ‘plastic’ guns, weapons that would be untraceable and undetectable as compared to conventional guns that contain metal. https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/judge-blocks-release-of-blueprints-for-d-printed-guns/article_56b6921a-4ed9-5a4a-b4b3-75673a810f1a.html

Without lifting a shovel, researchers unearthed some interesting history Tuesday, finding more than 200 unmarked graves near Salem Cemetery in Winston-Salem.

The graves, found in Section 2 of the St. Philips Moravian Graveyard, are thought to belong to slaves buried after 1859. The graves were pinpointed through the use of ground-penetrating radar that indicates disturbances in the soil. FYI: The next step will be to raise enough money through grants and fundraisers to put a personalized stone on each grave. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/graves-of-slaves-uncovered-at-st-philips-moravian-graveyard-site/article_45168c64-5d06-5f3b-9009-feef7e7a1de4.html

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types due to a mid-summer blood shortage. And Amazon is sweetening the deal to donate blood.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets from now (July 30) through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially.

The Hanesbrands Sample Sale is coming up August 15 – 18, 2018

Times each day: 10am – 7pm

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd

*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

