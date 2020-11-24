WBFJ NEWS: Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020

ONE-month til Christmas Eve…

Thankful! We are paying LESS for a gallon of gas this Thanksgiving season. AAA Carolinas says less than $2 dollars a gallon for regular unleaded.

Keep this number handy: 1-800-BUTTERBALL Call or click with your questions!!! www.butterball.com

Helping those in need…

(Distribution this Wednesday) Whole Man Ministries and Bondage Breakers Ministry, both in Winston-Salem, will provide free Thanksgiving boxes offering turkeys and fixings for over 200 families from 1pm to 3pm this Wednesday. Nov. 25. The drive-thru giveaway happening at Whole Man Ministries on Old Lexington Road in WS.

*More free food events happening around the Triad. Details at wbfj.fm.

Update: Hanes Mall will be strictly enforcing their Youth Escort Policy.

Visitors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult both inside and outside the complex from 3 p.m. until close – every day. Those in violation may be prosecuted for trespassing.

https://myfox8.com/news/winston-salem-police-address-teen-violence-at-hanes-mall/

PTI: Holiday Travel Tips for 2020 on our News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://flyfrompti.com/holiday-travel-tips-2020/

Peaceful transition of power? The General Services Administration cleared the way late Monday for the start of the transition from President Trump’s administration to one with Joe Biden as the commander-in-chief, allowing the Biden ‘camp’ to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for a peaceful transition on January 20, 2021.

Trump, who has refused to concede the election, said in a tweet that he is directing his team to cooperate on the transition but is vowing to ‘keep up the fight’.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/november/trump-tells-gsa-to-let-biden-transition-begin

UPDATE: Governor Cooper has issued additional COVID-19 safety measures as positive cases continue to rise rapidly in North Carolina and across the country.

The latest Executive Order (#180) goes into effect this Wednesday and runs through Friday, December 11. FAQ: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-180-FAQ.pdf

In addition to extending Phase 3 capacity limits and safety requirements, the Order tightens the existing statewide mask requirement – making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever they are with someone who is NOT from the same household. The Order also adds the mask requirement to several additional settings including any public indoor space even when maintaining 6 feet of distance; gyms even when exercising; and all schools public and private…

https://governor.nc.gov/news/cases-rising-rapidly-north-carolina-tightens-existing-mask-requirements-and-enforcement

Reminder: Indoor limits to personal mass-gatherings are limited to 10 individuals.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/north-carolina-lowers-indoor-gathering-limit-10-slow-spread-covid-19

*Churches are exempt from indoor limits – BUT should consider health guidance from the state to keep their congregations safe! Details on our News Blog.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Do you LOVE watching Christmas movies?

The site Reviews.org has the perfect job for you. The product review service is choosing one lucky applicant as this year’s “Chief Holiday Cheermeister,” a gig that requires you to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days.You have to complete a brief survey with your thoughts on each film, and after you’ve finished all 25, you’ll receive $2,500 as compensation for your hard work. To apply, you must be at least 18 years old. *The application is open through Friday, December 4.

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/637023/watch-christmas-movies-get-paid?

Ken Jennings will be first (of several) guest hosts on ‘Jeopardy!’.

Production on the show resumes this Monday (Nov. 30).

Longtime host Alex Trebek lost his battle with Pancreatic cancer on November 8.

*Trebek was the host of ‘Jeopardy!’ for 37 seasons…

https://myfox8.com/news/entertainment/ken-jennings-will-be-first-interim-jeopardy-host/

Locally, the Porch Kitchen and Cantina in Winston-Salem is helping

keep customers warm while dining outdoors. Dining Bubbles…?

Check out the story from NEWS2 on our news blog…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/triad-restaurant-gets-creative-with-outdoor-dining-in-a-bubble/

UNC moves into the Top 25 college football rankings.

Liberty University is out after that tough loss to NC State on Saturday.

https://myfox8.com/sports/unc-moves-into-top-25-college-football-rankings-liberty-out-after-loss-to-nc-state/

Rams vs Aggies? Yes. One local college football rivalry – between NC A&T and Winston-Salem State – returns again in 2024. Big announcement on Monday.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/wssu-and-n-c-a-t-to-play-football-again-in-2024/

Over 9,000 pieces? LEGO has unveiled Colosseum – its largest set ever with over 9,000 pieces. The new Colosseum set displaces the former record holder, the LEGO® Star Wars™ Millennium Falcon, which “only” had 7,500 pieces.

BTW: The set will set you back $549.99 dollars.

The Colosseum measures 10.5” high, 20.5” wide and 23.5” deep.

The set will launch on Black Friday, Nov. 27, on LEGO.com

https://wgntv.com/news/lego-unveils-colosseum-its-largest-set-ever-with-over-9000-pieces/

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will provide free assistance during the annual Medicare open enrollment period which is taking place now through Dec. 7. One-hour appointments will be offered during the period subject to the availability of counselors. Appointments are required. Call 336-748-0217