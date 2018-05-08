WBFJ News: Tuesday May 8th

Today Is Election Day – Polls in Forsyth County open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. in all 101 precincts. Election Officials are referring to this as a so-called – “Blue-Moon” – election, that occurs only every 12 years. What’s different about this election is that there are no races for Governor or Senator for voters to choose among, and that typically results in a lower turnout, which was only 12 percent in the last “Blue-Moon” election, in 2006. NOTE: Election Day voters must vote in their assigned precincts (unsure? Go to the Voter Lookup tool link in this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM).

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/election-day-is-today/article_c64e831c-2e61-586d-ab3e-901bd1699447.html

Today is Teacher Appreciation Day, and to say “Thank You” to Educators everywhere, a few food chains are dishing out some meal deals. Chipotle is offering all Teachers, Faculty members and School Staff, BOGO (buy one get one) Burritos, Burrito bowls, Salads and Tacos from 3 p.m. to restaurant closing hours on Teacher Appreciation Day.

Select Chick-fil-A locations are honoring teachers from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. with free chicken sandwiches. Cici’s Pizza is offering Teachers a Free Adult Buffet, Today, with a valid school ID and coupon available at http://bit.ly/CicisTeacher18. Dine-in only.

PDQ is offering 50% off your total check Today (Teachers and Nurses).

https://www.today.com/food/chick-fil-chipotle-more-serving-free-food-teacher-appreciation-day-t128233

More School Districts across North Carolina are opting to Close for the May 16th Rally in Raleigh, but since it’s not clear how may Forsyth County Teachers may attend, County School Officials are saying that Schools will likely Not be closed that day. Guilford County Has opted to close that day. The event is focused on more than just teacher pay — where North Carolina ranks 37th in the nation — but also advocating for more per pupil spending, classroom resources, school safety and more, organizers said.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-teachers-will-rally-in-raleigh-but-probably-not-enough/article_47421e92-f511-5639-85d4-7823c8ddba3a.html

As We Continue to Pray for our Brave Public Safety Officers and their Families, there is a Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service This Morning at 11am at Center Grove Church in Clemmons. It is open to the public. Thanks to Behind the Blue Line, a non-profit support and service organization for the Winston-Salem Police Department, for letting us know about these events… https://www.facebook.com/Behind-the-Blue-Line-493215834073622/

National Police Week is next week: May 13 – 19, 2018 National Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15th.



AMADA North America, Inc., a manufacturer of a full line of precision, sheet metal fabricating equipment, has chosen a site in High Point for an $82 Million Manufacturing Plant that is projected to create up to 201 Jobs. The average wage for the proposed jobs is $37,721 annually. The jobs would be created between 2020 and 2024.

http://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/amada-plans-million-plant-in-high-point-creating-jobs/article_fffb1fff-361f-5f11-8264-f7cdbe2294c9.html

The Average Size of an American River Otter, which is common along the Yadkin River in Forsyth County, is between 26 and 42 inches. You Could say that a “World Record” Otter has been found in Winston Salem – the Giant Otter stretches 50 FEET in all – well, on the Sides Road Water Tank, that is, amid an explosion of geometric shapes and colors, brightening the drive for commuters on Peters Creek Parkway.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/foot-tall-mural-of-otter-completed-on-winston-salem-water/article_add1aa51-3c55-52c5-b573-e2d9e39126c7.html

So, What Happens when Warren Buffet’s Berkshire purchases 75 Million shares of YOUR Company? Well, for APPLE, it means that the Computer Tech Giant has earned an even More Giant status – a $1 TRILLION Market Value. Don’t be Too Shocked, though, because THREE MORE Companies are really not far behind – Microsoft – Alphabet (the owner of Google), and Amazon. http://myfox8.com/2018/05/08/apple-inches-closer-to-1-trillion-market-value/