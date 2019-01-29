WBFJ News    Tuesday, January 29, 2019 

Showers expected. Breezy…High 48

FREE Bacon? McDonald’s will offer a FREE side of bacon with ANY purchase this afternoon between 4 and 5pm. BTW: Cheesy Bacon Fries, the Big Mac Bacon burger and the Quarter Pounder Bacon burger join the McDonald’s lineup for a limited time starting Jan 30th. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/23/mcdonalds-free-bacon-giveaway/2618756002/

Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week (Jan 28 – Feb 01)

With tax season here, it’s important to protect yourself online from tax-related identity theft and cyber scams. Quick Tips…

The Walmart on South Main Street in High Point will be closed for the next few weeks because of fire damage yesterday afternoon. Police changing 26 year old Daniel K. Dailey of High Point with larceny (concealment of goods) and arson.

Smithsonian museums in Washington DC and elsewhere are re-open TODAY.

State of the Union: The President will address the nation NEXT Tuesday (Feb 5)

A diet with more fiber and whole grains may mean a lower risk of death and disease. Researchers commissioned by the World Health Organization noted that people who had higher intakes of dietary fiber and whole grains had lower rates of chronic diseases, like heart disease, cancer and diabetes, compared to those with diets low in fiber and whole grains. However, experts also warn that too much fiber could have adverse effects for people whose diets are low in iron and minerals. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/01/12/diets-high-fiber-whole-grains-tied-lower-risk-death-disease/2557786002/

The United Daughters of the Confederacy is asking Winston-Salem for a 60-day delay on filing any legal action to force removal of the Confederate statue at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets on the grounds of the former Forsyth County Courthouse. A state law passed in 2015 forbids the removal of publicly-owned monuments without state permission. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/confederate-statue-backers-who-may-or-may-not-own-it/article_117e7c86-1241-589f-ad48-a84228cc0e65.html

Follow the ‘yellow brick road’. You can watch “The Wizard of Oz” on the Big Screen at select theaters in select cities this week… TODAY(Jan 29) and Wednesday (Jan 30).

This classic, first released in 1939, is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

*Check out locations and times (by zip code) thru Fathom Events on the News Blog…

Moving the Boys of Summer to warmer climates? Old Dominion Freight Line (based in Thomasville) will continue its tradition of providing moving services for several Major League Baseball teams heading to spring training facilities. Old Dominion is teaming up with the Chicago White Sox, LA Angels, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies to move everything from exercise equipment, baseball bats and balls, to sports drinks…

