Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Tuesday News, DEC 12, 2017  

Tuesday News, DEC 12, 2017  

Verne HillDec 12, 2017Comments Off on Tuesday News, DEC 12, 2017  

Like

13 days til Christmas Day

The final deadline to enroll in a 2018 Marketplace plan is Friday, December 15. 

 

Today is National Ginger Bread Day.   Krispy Kreme is offering ‘Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts’ on Tuesday only.   Learn more: www.krispykreme.com/gingerbreadglaze

 

Good News:  Gas prices continue to drop

 

18th century site closed because of a 21st century problem?    Old Salem remains ‘closed’ following a power surge that damaged a computer server that handles retail and ticket sales following a power outage during last Friday’s winter storm. *Old Salem hopes to reopen to the public by Wednesday.  https://goo.gl/BNv4U8

 

Sundown marks the beginning of Hanukkah or “Jewish Festival of Lights”

The eight-day Jewish holiday commemorates the re-dedication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

Jews around the world will celebrate by lighting the traditional menorah, eating potato pancakes (also known as latkes) and jam-filled doughnuts, playing games of dreidel and exchanging gifts with friends and family. https://goo.gl/Q39Y1H

 

“Friend of Israel”  The Friends of Zion Museum presented President Trump with its Friends of Zion Award at the White House on Monday.  The award is given to those who have defended Israel without compromise. Past recipients include President George W. Bush.     https://goo.gl/WromWy

 

“A Night of Reflection: Luminary Labyrinth Walk” TODAY from 4:30-7pm

               at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem…

*The Pettyjohn Family, in collaboration with S&R Enterprises, Ronald McDonald House and McDonald’s, is hosting a special, one night ‘luminary labyrinth walk’.

*Free and open to all.   More information: http://bit.ly/2gVi7oN

BTW: The Glenn & Wilma Pettyjohn Meditation Garden & Labyrinth located behind the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home is open to the public all year long for personal reflection and mediation…

 

‘Operation Christmas Tree’ needs volunteers…

‘Operation Christmas Tree’ provides FREE live trees that have been donated by local Christmas tree lots to families in need.  The all-volunteer group will be gathering trees from lots this Saturday morning (Dec. 16) and taking them to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.  Those needing a real FREE tree can pick one up from 10am til noon – or until the trees are gone.

After noon, the remaining trees will be transported to local community centers and housing developments in needy neighborhoods around Winston-Salem.

BTW: The group can use extra volunteers with flatbed trucks and pickups!

Contact Ted Freshwater at (336) 998-2394.

Source: Ask Sam / Winston-Salem Journal       https://goo.gl/Wk2A5L

Many people love the holidays. But if you secretly feel a sense of dread surrounding Christmas, you’re not alone. Holiday stress is a serious emotional and physical problem.

Here are five tips to relieve holiday stress:

Do Less

Simplify

Slow down

Exercise

Get Enough Sleep

Family therapist Cheryl Simmons tells her patients that de-stressing begins by changing your thoughts. Make 2 lists: The Must-Do’s and the Would-Like-to-Do’s.

Remember what Christmas is about. Sharing your faith. Sharing your love.

CBN News: https://goo.gl/xskzCX

 

Stop accusing men of overreacting. The ‘man flu’ really does exist, claims Dr Kyle Sue, a clinical assistant professor in family medicine from the University of Newfoundland.   The reason: Research points towards men having a weaker immune response to common viral respiratory infections and the flu.

Dr Sue’s article, published in the British Medical Journal, suggests that men might really experience worse symptoms than women when it comes to certain viral respiratory illnesses.    https://goo.gl/7epycQ

 

Update: A teenager accused of firing a shot on the High Point Central High School campus Monday is facing felony charges, according to High Point police. Police have not identified the suspect by name, only saying that he is a 15-year-old juvenile. FOX 8

 

It’s Moore vs. Jones: All eyes will be on Alabama today to see how residents vote to that special election for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat.

 

The Thomas Fire is now the fifth largest wildfire in modern California history. The blaze is larger than all of New York City and was only 15% contained (as of Monday). But it’s only one of six major wildfires torching the state.    https://goo.gl/WDHzZ6

 

Upcoming shipping deadlines

…if you want your stuff to arrive BEFORE Christmas day

US Postal Service

Dec 15 – Deadline for Standard Mail shipments…

Dec 20 – Deadline for First Class Mail and Priority Mail shipments.

Dec 23 – Deadline for Priority Express Mail shipments.

Fed-EX

Dec 15 – Deadline for FedEx Ground shipments.

Dec 18 – Deadline for FedEx Home Delivery shipments.

UPS

Dec 18 – Deadline for UPS 3 Day Select shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

Dec 20 – Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

NOTE: Christmas falls on a Monday this year, and many carriers do not deliver on weekends. Therefore, the final day to order items and get them in time for Christmas is earlier this year compared to typical years.

*Check out the complete listing of holiday shopping deadlines on the News Blog   https://goo.gl/SLXPyT

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSundown marks the beginning of Hanukkah or “Jewish Festival of Lights”
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Today is National Ginger Bread (House) Day

Verne HillDec 12, 2017

Five tips to relieve holiday stress

Verne HillDec 12, 2017

“A Night of Reflection: Luminaria Labyrinth Walk” on Dec 12

Verne HillDec 12, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
24
Fri
all-day Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Nov 24 – Dec 24 all-day
Crossnore School & Children’s Home (WS) are selling Fraser Fir Christmas trees this holiday season! The tree lot is open 7 days a week from 9am – 7pm. 336.721.7624 The Farm Store is open Weds-Fri[...]
Dec
12
Tue
4:30 pm Hospice “A Night of Reflections”... @ Hospice & Palliative Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Hospice “A Night of Reflections”... @ Hospice & Palliative Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Dec 12 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
The Hospice “A Night of Reflections” Luminaira Labyrinth Walk is in honor of those who have lost a loved one. 336.331.1331
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes