Tuesday News, DEC 12, 2017  

13 days til Christmas Day

The final deadline to enroll in a 2018 Marketplace plan is Friday, December 15.

Today is National Ginger Bread Day. Krispy Kreme is offering ‘Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts’ on Tuesday only. Learn more: www.krispykreme.com/gingerbreadglaze

Good News: Gas prices continue to drop

18th century site closed because of a 21st century problem? Old Salem remains ‘closed’ following a power surge that damaged a computer server that handles retail and ticket sales following a power outage during last Friday’s winter storm. *Old Salem hopes to reopen to the public by Wednesday. https://goo.gl/BNv4U8

Sundown marks the beginning of Hanukkah or “Jewish Festival of Lights”

The eight-day Jewish holiday commemorates the re-dedication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

Jews around the world will celebrate by lighting the traditional menorah, eating potato pancakes (also known as latkes) and jam-filled doughnuts, playing games of dreidel and exchanging gifts with friends and family. https://goo.gl/Q39Y1H

“Friend of Israel” The Friends of Zion Museum presented President Trump with its Friends of Zion Award at the White House on Monday. The award is given to those who have defended Israel without compromise. Past recipients include President George W. Bush. https://goo.gl/WromWy

“A Night of Reflection: Luminary Labyrinth Walk” TODAY from 4:30-7pm

at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem…

*The Pettyjohn Family, in collaboration with S&R Enterprises, Ronald McDonald House and McDonald’s, is hosting a special, one night ‘luminary labyrinth walk’.

*Free and open to all. More information: http://bit.ly/2gVi7oN

BTW: The Glenn & Wilma Pettyjohn Meditation Garden & Labyrinth located behind the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home is open to the public all year long for personal reflection and mediation…

‘Operation Christmas Tree’ needs volunteers…

‘Operation Christmas Tree’ provides FREE live trees that have been donated by local Christmas tree lots to families in need. The all-volunteer group will be gathering trees from lots this Saturday morning (Dec. 16) and taking them to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Those needing a real FREE tree can pick one up from 10am til noon – or until the trees are gone.

After noon, the remaining trees will be transported to local community centers and housing developments in needy neighborhoods around Winston-Salem.

BTW: The group can use extra volunteers with flatbed trucks and pickups!

Contact Ted Freshwater at (336) 998-2394.

Source: Ask Sam / Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/Wk2A5L

Many people love the holidays. But if you secretly feel a sense of dread surrounding Christmas, you’re not alone. Holiday stress is a serious emotional and physical problem.

Here are five tips to relieve holiday stress:

Do Less

Simplify

Slow down

Exercise

Get Enough Sleep

Family therapist Cheryl Simmons tells her patients that de-stressing begins by changing your thoughts. Make 2 lists: The Must-Do’s and the Would-Like-to-Do’s.

Remember what Christmas is about. Sharing your faith. Sharing your love.

CBN News: https://goo.gl/xskzCX

Stop accusing men of overreacting. The ‘man flu’ really does exist, claims Dr Kyle Sue, a clinical assistant professor in family medicine from the University of Newfoundland. The reason: Research points towards men having a weaker immune response to common viral respiratory infections and the flu.

Dr Sue’s article, published in the British Medical Journal, suggests that men might really experience worse symptoms than women when it comes to certain viral respiratory illnesses. https://goo.gl/7epycQ

Update: A teenager accused of firing a shot on the High Point Central High School campus Monday is facing felony charges, according to High Point police. Police have not identified the suspect by name, only saying that he is a 15-year-old juvenile. FOX 8

It’s Moore vs. Jones: All eyes will be on Alabama today to see how residents vote to that special election for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat.

The Thomas Fire is now the fifth largest wildfire in modern California history. The blaze is larger than all of New York City and was only 15% contained (as of Monday). But it’s only one of six major wildfires torching the state. https://goo.gl/WDHzZ6

Upcoming shipping deadlines

…if you want your stuff to arrive BEFORE Christmas day

US Postal Service

Dec 15 – Deadline for Standard Mail shipments…

Dec 20 – Deadline for First Class Mail and Priority Mail shipments.

Dec 23 – Deadline for Priority Express Mail shipments.

Fed-EX

Dec 15 – Deadline for FedEx Ground shipments.

Dec 18 – Deadline for FedEx Home Delivery shipments.

UPS

Dec 18 – Deadline for UPS 3 Day Select shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

Dec 20 – Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

NOTE: Christmas falls on a Monday this year , and many carriers do not deliver on weekends. Therefore, the final day to order items and get them in time for Christmas is earlier this year compared to typical years.

*Check out the complete listing of holiday shopping deadlines on the News Blog https://goo.gl/SLXPyT