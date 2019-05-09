WBFJ News   Thursday, May 09, 2019  

Search
Allergy Alert:  Grass Pollen = Very High and Tree Pollen = Moderate today

 

The Hartford Yard Goats, a minor league baseball team in Connecticut, has eliminated peanuts from its home stadium? Making it the FIRST professional baseball stadium in the U.S. to go peanut free. The organization has banned peanuts from the ballpark so people with allergies can enjoy the game with everyone else.

BTW: The Hartford team has implemented NEW lyrics to that 7th inning stretch song…

“buy me a hot dog and a Yard Goats cap”. Some things you just can’t change?!?

https://www.npr.org/2019/05/07/721172133/minor-league-ballpark-in-hartford-conn-goes-peanut-free

 

Drug makers will have to start including the list price of medications in their television ads, the Trump administration announced Wednesday.  The move is the first rule implemented from the administration’s blueprint to lower drug costs. The US House passed two bipartisan drug price bills earlier in the week aimed at making lower-cost generic drugs more available – with no votes opposed to the measures. https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/08/politics/trump-drug-prices-tv-ads/index.html

 

Extreme? Governor of Florida has signed a bill allowing more Florida teachers to carry guns in the classroom.  Gov. Ron DeSantis agreeing with recommendations from a ‘commission’ formed after the Parkland high school mass shooting February 2018.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/may/florida-governor-signs-bill-allowing-more-armed-teachers

 

Tighter Security: Officials with UNC Charlotte are planning ‘enhanced security’ at its Friday and Saturday commencement ceremonies in response to that deadly campus shooting last week.  Sobering fact: There have already been 15 school shootings in the US this year in which someone was hurt or killed

https://www.wbtv.com/2019/05/08/unc-charlotte-commencement-ceremonies-will-have-enhanced-security-following-deadly-campus-shooting/

 

That Confederate statue that was removed by the city of Winston-Salem – will not go back up in downtown.   A Forsyth Superior Court judge dismissed a complaint from the United Daughters of the Confederacy.  The city of Winston-Salem will move the statue (eventually) to Salem Cemetery. The city took down the statue after declaring it a public nuisance. City officials argued the statue presented a safety hazard because of (unruly) protests that happened at its site at the corner of Liberty and Main streets…?

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/confederate-statue-won-t-go-back-up-in-downtown-winston/article_72fb0e5e-90c2-5833-9317-d0748b2897ce.html#13

 

A bill that would make Moravian cookies the state cookie has cleared the N.C. House.  The vote was 115-0.  The measure now goes to the state Senate…

House Bill 394 has among its primary co-sponsors Reps. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, Ashton Clemmons, D-Guilford, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/make-the-moravian-cookie-an-official-state-symbol-yes-say

 

Remembering those that Protect and Serve.  The Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service 11am this morning at Center Grove Church, on Lasater Road, Clemmons. This annual service honors all Forsyth County Fallen Officers.  Lunch following the service.

 

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is needing gently –used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed:  Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/put-the-shoe-on-the-others-foot/

 

The 8th Annual ROCC 5K Run and Walk this Saturday morning (May 11) @8am.

Location: River Oaks Community Church Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Registration at 7am.  8am race time. (kid’s fun run at 9am).  FREE kid’s fun zone, as you help to ROCC the 2019 local ministry beneficiary, Salem Pregnancy Care Center.
Enjoy a mostly flat, fast, and straight course along Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons.  Music provided by WBFJ (Verne)…

http://riveroakschurch.org/ccb-event/821/rocc-5k/?date=2019-05-11

ROCC 5K Run / Walk Details:  https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Clemmons/TheROCC5K

 

 

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

*Check out our Facebook page for LOCAL strawberry farms!!

Local Strawberry farm locator:  https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

 

 

 

