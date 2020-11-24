Search
WBFJ News: Things you may have missed…

Nov 24, 2020

 Don’t allow your smart speaker ruin Christmas?

Alexa is a devoted assistant who never sleeps and is ALWAYS ready to announce the day’s news, weather and many other things – but when it comes to secret shopping for the holidays – sometimes less information is best?

Example: Imagine hanging out with the kids at home when Alexa blurts out that a plush new dog bed – perfect for the puppy they don’t have yet – has been shipped or is at your doorstep! Don’t worry. Thanks to a setting in the Alexa app.

Here’s what you can do…

Open the Alexa app

Access Settings

Select Notifications

Open Amazon Shopping

Find the section “Let Alexa say or show titles for items you’ve ordered” and uncheck “For items in delivery updates.” Some users may not have to open Amazon Shopping and instead simply toggle off Alexa and Dash shopping notifications.

BTW: You may want to test out the new settings by saying, “Alexa, where’s my stuff” to see what happens. If the response is limited to delivery and purchase dates, you should be good to go.

https://myfox8.com/news/how-to-keep-alexa-from-ruining-the-surprise-when-gifts-are-delivered/

 

‘Peanuts’ specials being show on multiple sites including Apple TV+

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be free to watch on Apple TV from Nov 25-27.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which will be available December 4 and stream for free from December 11-13. PBS (in a deal with Apple TV) will air “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (on December 13) – ad Free.

*Apple TV+ currently has the rights to all Peanuts content.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/18/entertainment/peanuts-charlie-brown-apple-pbs/index.html

 

Seasonal Samplings 😊

The festive Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are back for a limited time at participating Chick0Fil-A restaurants.

https://www.chick-fil-a.com/news/chick-fil-a-brings-back-two-seasonal-menu-favorites–and-offers-giftable-ideas-for-the-holidays

 

New: Pepsi has unveiled a holiday flavor of its own — Pepsi Apple Pie.

Pepsi ‘Apple Pie’ carries “a hint of cinnamon and the crispness of a fresh apple.”  https://comicbook.com/irl/news/new-pepsi-flavor-apple-pie-revealed/

 

New: Cinnabon is selling whole pints of their iconic frosting.

The limited-edition 13-oz Signature Cream Cheese Frosting pints are available at participating Cinnabon mall bakeries and food delivery providers for $5.99.

www.Cinnabon.com/locations.    https://www.foodbeast.com/news/cinnabon-whole-frosting-pints/

 

 

UPDATE: Guilford County Schools will move to ‘remote learning’ for all students for the week after Thanksgiving – between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4- in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Most employees will work from home during that time.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/guilford-county-schools-will-move-to-remote-learning-for-all-students-for-the-week-after-thanksgiving/

 

NOAA Weather and the Farmers’ Almanac are ‘in agreement’!

This Winter is expected to be warmer and drier than average.

Want snow? Head to the Northeast.

https://www.travelandleisure.com/travel-tips/weather/farmers-almanacs-winter-predictions-2020

 

 

‘Extra Credit’ Grants: Hundreds of thousands of low-income families in North Carolina will get another chance to apply for that $335 dollar “extra credit” grant to help parents pay for remote learning and daycare. Here’s how it works:

If you filed taxes last year (2019), the state is sending you the money automatically.

If you didn’t have to file taxes for last year (in other words, you didn’t earn enough money), you must apply for the grant.

Update: You now have until December 07, 2020 to apply.

Apply here: https://www.ncdor.gov/extracredit#application-for-grant-award

 

 

COVID RELIEF: Full-service restaurants are now eligible for assistance through the $40 million Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief (MURR) program.

The funding comes from the federal CARES Act relief package and will be administered by the N.C. Commerce Department.

Businesses may apply for up to four months of rent or mortgage interest capped at $20,000 dollars per location (for up to two locations).

Businesses can learn more and apply by visiting www.nccommerce.com/murr.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-reports-8-covid-19-deaths-on-tuesday-its-the-highest-daily-total-of-the/

 

 

 

 

