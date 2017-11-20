WBFJ News Monday, November 20, 2017

Below normal temperatures through Thanksgiving…

Today through Wednesday: Sunny skies…High 55

The average American household carries just over $137,000 in debt, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest numbers.

Yet the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the median household income was around $59,000 last year, suggesting that many Americans are living beyond their means. Home mortgages and student loans top the list…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/2017/11/18/a-foolish-take-heres-how-much-debt-the-average-us-household-owes/107651700/

Update: LaToya Cantrell is the new mayor of New Orleans in a landslide victory.

The historic election run-off made her the first woman mayor in the city’s 300-year history. -USA Today

Celebrity deaths over the weekend…

*Mel Tillis passed away on Sunday. He was 85 years old.

Mel’s trademark stuttering developed as a child while being treated for malaria.

*Malcolm Young, one of the founding members of the rock band AC/DC, died Saturday. Young, who was 64 years old, had suffered from dementia for several years.

Congrats to Bishop McGuiness Boys on winning their FIRST state title in soccer…

Positive influence: Christian Artist Lauren Daigle has been honored in Forbes’ “30 Under 30”. The 26-year-old made both Music and Celebrities lists.

‘30 Under 30’ recognizes acclaimed artists and public figures who are “topping charts and shifting culture” through their work and platforms.

Daigle was the only Christian entertainer featured on the list..

BTW: Lauren Daigle’s latest Christmas offering titles “Behold” is #1 on the Billboard Contemporary Christian Chart. The album is a jazz collection of Christmas classics, and features her original song, “Light of the World” as well.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-singer-lauren-daigle-makes-forbes-30-under-30-list-twice-206968/

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

Ramp from Polo Road to SB University Parkway will be closed today and Tuesday for tree trimming…

Topical stuff…

What is it with ‘those people’ who, even before Thanksgiving, start stringing up lights, putting wreaths on their doors and putting up Christmas trees?

Emotionally jumping ahead on decking the halls can be a positive thing, some psychologists say. It’s all about retrieving fond childhood memories.

Psychotherapist Amy Morin suggests that…

“The holiday season stirs up a sense of nostalgia. Nostalgia helps link people with their personal past, and it helps people understand their identity. For many, putting up Christmas decorations early is a way for them to reconnect with their childhoods.”

http://m.wbtv.com/story/36879869/your-inner-child-wants-holiday-decorations-now

Reddi-Wip, the classic whipped cream brand, is launching a dairy-free plant-based version of its whipped cream. The new plant-based Reddi-Wip with ingredients including coconut and almond milk is an effort to serve a growing number of customers looking for non-dairy options. http://vegnews.com/articles/page.do?pageId=10383&catId=1

How long for those holiday leftovers?

Eat turkey leftovers within 3 to 4 days…

Casseroles and mashed potatoes 3 to 5 days…

Reminder: Refrigerate within 2 hours of serving.

Packaged foods tend to last a big longer than those suggested dates.

Cooked food leftovers can usually stay in the fridge for only three or four days. And if you want to put food in the freezer, it will last indefinitely, but at some point it will start to lose flavor. Of course, if something smells off or looks funny, you shouldn’t eat it. More info on the government’s food safety site StillTasty.com. (News Blog) http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/25/health/leftovers-eat-it-or-chuck-it/index.html

http://www.stilltasty.com

WBFJ Family Friendly Forecast

