WBFJ News, July 18, 2018

Authorities on the North Carolina coast say a woman has died, days after she was pulled from rough surf. The woman was among five people pulled from the ocean on Friday near the town of Duck. The unidentified woman was unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where she died on Sunday. *This is the sixth ‘swimming’ fatality along the Outer Banks in 2018. https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/woman-dies-after-being-pulled-from-rough-surf-on-outer/article_8119c73e-cb70-5448-8dd2-d8698357e066.html

Prayers Please: Pastor Andrew Brunson has a third hearing in Turkey today.

Some experts close to the case are cautiously optimistic that he’ll be released. The American pastor has been imprisoned for 20 months, held on made-up charges of terrorism, among other things. Members of Congress have introduced a range of sanctions, including visa restrictions and even a blocked sale of an F-35 fighter jet to Turkey…http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/july/experts-cautiously-optimistic-pastor-brunson-will-be-released

Driving along the route known as the Way of the Patriarchs in Samaria, the heart of biblical Israel, you’ll come to ancient area known as ‘Shiloh’. An archeological team has found a treasure trove of artifacts there, which includes ancient coins and some 2,000 pieces of pottery. “We’re dealing with real people, real places, real events. This is not mythology. The coins that we excavated today include – Herod the Great, Pontius Pilate, Thestos, Felix, Agrippa the First, Agrippa the Second. The Bible talks about these people says

Dr. Scott Stripling. “You can read the Bible, you can walk the Bible, but the ultimate is to dig the Bible…” Source: CBN News

LabCorp is continuing to investigate a data breach that occurred over the weekend. Some customers of LabCorp Diagnostics may experience brief delays in receiving results as the company completes a system reboot.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/labcorp-investigates-weekend-data-breach/article_24521590-7118-5a61-9d44-66cbd4c4d2d7.html

Winston-Salem police arrested five teenagers this week following a crime spree in which one man was robbed at gunpoint, other people were threatened with weapons —including in a parking deck at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center — and two cars were stolen. www.journalnow.com

Prayers please: Mark Grant, a single dad and corporal with the Winston-Salem Police Department, experienced a heart attack Saturday, will undergo quadruple bypass surgery this afternoon (WED).

Grant – who turns 50 in August – has been a member of the Winston-Salem Police Department since 2008, working as a school resource officer and most recently on patrol. Mark’s daughter Tiffany mentioned that “All of dad’s cholesterol and stuff is fine. Doctors suggest that it’s just hereditary.”

If you like to help: https://www.gofundme.com/corporal-mark-grant039s-fund

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/raised-in-a-day-for-police-officer-after-heart-attack/article_a5bc61b4-7e3e-5f67-9a75-b046731f4f98.html

“Gourdgeous Gourd Day” this Saturday (July 21) at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market. N.C. Society of Gourds is cranking things off at 8am. A watermelon-eating contest begins at 10am. All contestants get a free T-shirt, winner receives a $25 gift certificate to the market. To enter, email Sue at susans@cityofws.org

https://www.journalnow.com/relishnow/events/watermelon-eating-contest-is-saturday-morning-in-winston-salem/article_a9739de6-2a91-5e64-9302-f81f5f20c4ef.html