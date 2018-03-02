WBFJ News: Friday March 2nd

WBFJ News Friday, December 29, 2017

Billy Graham’s private funeral service will be held at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. About 2,300 invited guests are expected to attend. Following the service, Mr. Graham will be buried beside his late wife, Ruth, whose grave is at the foot of the cross-shaped brick walkway in the Library’s Prayer Garden. While the funeral service is private, the public can watch a live stream beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The service itself is scheduled to begin at noon ET. The link is available below, and at our Station Website – WBFJ.FM

https://billygraham.org/story/billy-grahams-funeral-to-be-held-on-friday/

Traffic Changes in Charlotte MAY affect Your Trip Today, due to the funeral for Rev. Billy Graham. Billy Graham Parkway closed between South Tryon & Tyvola Streets. — — Heading to the Airport; Take I-77 to 485 to the Wilkonson Exit – and – from I-85 take Little Rock Road.

http://wxii12.com

The Winston Salem Dash is having a Job Fair at BB&T Ballpark, Tomorrow (Saturday, March 3rd), from 10:00am to 1:00pm. The positions are all Part Time.

http://atmilb.com/2o79QTx

The Winston-Salem Air Show will not be held this year, primarily because of construction projects at Smith Reynolds Airport. He said he hopes fans of the air show understand they are trying to improve the airport. “We have aging facilities and we’re trying to improve them with construction,” Davidson said. The airport has not held an air show since 2015 because of construction work.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-air-show-is-canceled-this-year-at-smith/article_69d69bf1-9f2f-5a0a-b775-0ef19a8cda25.html

Winston-Salem’s Bulky Item Pickup starts back up next week, starting Monday (March 5th), and running until September 7th. Find out all you need to know at the below link.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-when-does-bulky-item-pickup-start/article_f99f2423-ab87-5ec1-bb03-d05c011586d5.html

Walter Byrd, 92, enjoys drawing. Art has been a part of life for years. As he ages, it helps him focus. “I’m a pencil guy. I’m a drawer,” he said. He is a participant in ARTmail for Alzheimer’s – a program developed by the Creative Aging Network-NC to help people in various stages of dementia. The organization is collaborating with UNC-Greensboro for a detailed look at the program’s impact on seniors with cognitive challenges. To learn more about ARTmail for Alzheimer’s visit our news blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.wbfj.fm/category/verne-news-and-info/

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Sunny & Breezy… High 54…

High Wind Warning until 10:00pm Tonight!

Tonight: Clear… Low 30

Saturday & Sunday: Sunny… Highs in the Mid 50’s