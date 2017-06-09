Search
Friday News, June 09, 2017

Jun 09, 2017

FACT: Last year, Americans spent $2.6 billion on arguably the most popular shoe of summertime – the flip-flop. https://goo.gl/7ieS9U

*The term “flip-flop” was coined in the 1960s (yes, because of the sound they make)

 

Weather Alert: Heat and humidity will increase early next week,

                             raising the risk for heat related illnesses.

*The increasing humidity will push ‘heat index values’ to the mid-90s

to near 100 degrees Monday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

 

Kids Summer Movies Schedule 2017

Check out a listing of participating Winston-Salem cinemas with prices,

show times and movies playing with ratings on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

AMC Classic 10 (640 Reynolda Road)

The Grand 18 (5601 University Parkway)

Marketplace Cinema (2095 Peters Creek Parkway)  Source: My Winston-Salem   https://goo.gl/qURse1

 

College Baseball / Super Regionals

Wake Forest (men’s baseball team) will play the Florida Gators this Saturday in the best-of-3 Super Regional in Gainesville.

Details: Saturday 3pm, Sunday 3pm and if needed Monday TBA. https://goo.gl/vCU9jy

 

 

Traffic Alert: Road Construction in Winston-Salem

Expect delays:  Hawthorne Road between Irving and Knollwood (RePaving)

Friday + Saturday /  8am to 5pm

 

NBA Finals:  **Game 4 is TONIGHT (FRI)

Can Golden State continues its winning streak?

The Golden State Warriors have a 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers

 

NHL Stanley Cup Finals:

The Pittsburgh Penguins dominated Game 5 Thursday night, pounding the Nashville Predators 6-0. *Game 6 will be played Sunday night in Nashville.

https://goo.gl/H2yPpg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fallout from James Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill is still being felt on both sides of the aisle, with President Trump tweeting earlier this morning.

On Thursday, Comey presented his side of the story about his firing, the Russia investigation, and why he decided to leak information to the media. Read more…

CBN News   https://goo.gl/QtikZF

 

Political Miscalculation?  British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament on Thursday. May called a snap election in hopes to increase the Conservative Party’s margin in Parliament before heading into Brexit talks with the E.U.  But the Left Wing Labour Party did much better than expected.  CBN News  https://goo.gl/iVqWwS

 

 

Senator Bernie Sanders pushing the “No religion test’?

 

Article VI (6) of the U.S. Constitution states that  “no religious test shall

  ever be required as a qualification to any office under the United States.”

 

On Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) flirted with the boundaries of this rule during a confirmation hearing for Russell Vought, President Trump’s nominee for deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

 

Things got heated during Vought’s nomination hearing Wednesday when Sanders attacked him about past comments Vought made about Muslims.

“Muslims do not simply have a deficient theology,” Vought wrote on a conservative blog called The Resurgent. “They do not know God because they have rejected Jesus Christ his Son, and they stand condemned.”

Vought wrote the post last year in defense of his alma mater, Wheaton College, for forcing out a professor who said Christians and Muslims “worship the same God.”     CBN News https://goo.gl/TEoCDW

 

Vought wrote an article back in January 2016 about a fight at the nominee’s alma mater, Wheaton College. The Christian school had fired a political-science professor, Larycia Hawkins, for a Facebook post intended to express solidarity with Muslims. Vought disagreed with Hawkins’s post and defended the school in an article for the conservative website The Resurgent. 

 

Sanders responded in anger after Russell Vought answered a question about his belief that salvation is found alone through Jesus Christ. Sanders declared Mr. Vought is “really not someone who this country is supposed to be about.”   https://goo.gl/Wb14FD

 

Our Constitution guarantees there will be no religious litmus test. Americans should never be forced to choose between their faith and public service.

Should Senator Sanders apologize for his statements?

Check out the petition from the Family Research Council.

Let Bernie know how you feel…   https://goo.gl/zR2aew

 

 

Pro golfer Phil Mickelson will attend daughter's graduation, NOT US Open?
