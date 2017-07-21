Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog WBFJ News Friday, July 21, 2017

WBFJ News Friday, July 21, 2017

Verne HillJul 21, 2017Comments Off on WBFJ News Friday, July 21, 2017

Like

Code Orange Air Quality ALERT for the Triad

‘Sensitive groups’ need to limit their outdoor physical activity this weekend

 

“Burn Ban” in effect this weekend due to the ‘elevated levels’ of ozone

 

Summer Safety Tips…   

Keep Hydrated… Take lots of breaks if you must work outside

Check on your neighbors (with NO AC)…  Check on those outdoor pets

 

Reminder: Major DETOUR this weekend in Winston-Salem

Hwy 52 both directions between the two 40’s will be CLOSED

…from TONIGHT (8pm?) thru Monday morning (6am?) July 21 – July 24

Reason: To remove the Rams Drive / Stadium Drive Bridge over Hwy 52

*Research Parkway will be OPEN but NOT accessible to Hwy 52 this weekend.

 

Peak of tick season: Health officials are warning of a surge in Lyme disease cases in our state. The number of cases has doubled over the past few years.

https://goo.gl/sEHzt2

 

Prayer Concern: The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission ‘warehouse and thrift store’ remain CLOSED after a ‘break-in and fire’ that occurred early Thursday morning. Investigators suspect that the fire is arson.

Donations to help with repairs are appreciated. go to www.restore.wsrescue.org

 

If you’re a “Star Wars” fan (and a parent) listen up!

Radio Flyer (the makers of the classic children’s red wagon) is releasing a new toy modeled after Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder.         https://goo.gl/tdGUEH

The motorized Landspeeder’s top speed is 5 mph forward and 2 mph in reverse.

The toy is now available for pre-order online and is expected to ship in September for $499…  BTW: Maximum passenger weight is 130 pounds… J

 

FACT: On average, parents will spend $501 per student on B-T-S items

Help us “Stuff the Bus”   WBFJ is encouraging you to collecting school supplies to help kids in our community through the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs (WS).  Drop-off locations and list of needed items at wbfj.fm

 

Help Wanted: Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem is searching to hire a Nurse Manager to assist with onsite ultrasounds.

Full time OR part time position.   Serious inquiries at (336) 760-3680

For a detailed list of requirements go to the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

JOB FAIR: German Grocery retailer Lidl (LEE-dul) looking for workers at its planned Fairlawn Drive and Silas Creek Parkway location in Winston-Salem.  The LIDL Job Fair is this Wednesday (July 26) from 1 to 3 p.m.

Location: Goodwill Career Connections Center on University Parkway

Bring a resume, dress professionally and be prepared for an interview. INFO: 336-724-3625 or email to sbutner@goodwillnwnc.orghttps://goo.gl/R4nDos

 

Hot…Hazy…Humid

Extreme HEAT this week into this weekend

Keeping you and your family safe during this mini-heat wave

 

Stay Hydrated…

FYI: Drink half of your body weight (in ounces) in water  J

 

 

Take lots of breaks if you must work outside

Better yet, work early and late when the sun is Not so extreme

 

 

Wear Sunscreen…

Don’t’ forget to shake the bottle.

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.

*Re-apply every two hours.

 

 

Check on your neighbors (with NO AC)…

If you have AC and they don’t, invite your next door neighbor over for a meal or homemade ice cream

 

 

Check on your outdoor pets

FYI:  If you can’t put your hand on the ground for at least 5 seconds, it’s not safe for your pet’s paws.

 

 

Water safety…

Never swim alone…plus it’s more fun to swim as a group!

 

 

Food safety…

Use common sense to prevent foodborne illnesses:

Wash your hands often

Keep ‘cold foods – cold’

And throw out that potato salad after a couple of hours…

Search by topic…   www.wakehealth.edu

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Weekend DETOUR: Hwy 52 between two 40s to be shut down

Verne HillJul 20, 2017

“Polar Express: Movie Night in the Village” postponed…

Verne HillJul 20, 2017

Thursday News, July 20, 2017

Verne HillJul 20, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 5 @ 7:30 am – Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
12
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 7:30 am – Aug 11 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
19
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 7:30 am – Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
26
Mon
all-day Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 – Jul 28 all-day
Summer Adventures Program dates: June 26-30 (1st & 2nd grade) July 10-14 (6th – 8th grade) July 17-21 & July 24-28 (3rd – 5th grade) Go back in time to the early 19th century and learn about[...]
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 @ 7:30 am – Aug 25 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes