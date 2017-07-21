WBFJ News Friday, July 21, 2017

Code Orange Air Quality ALERT for the Triad

‘Sensitive groups’ need to limit their outdoor physical activity this weekend

“Burn Ban” in effect this weekend due to the ‘elevated levels’ of ozone

Summer Safety Tips…

Keep Hydrated… Take lots of breaks if you must work outside

Check on your neighbors (with NO AC)… Check on those outdoor pets

Reminder: Major DETOUR this weekend in Winston-Salem

Hwy 52 both directions between the two 40’s will be CLOSED

…from TONIGHT (8pm?) thru Monday morning (6am?) July 21 – July 24

Reason: To remove the Rams Drive / Stadium Drive Bridge over Hwy 52

*Research Parkway will be OPEN but NOT accessible to Hwy 52 this weekend.

Peak of tick season: Health officials are warning of a surge in Lyme disease cases in our state. The number of cases has doubled over the past few years.

https://goo.gl/sEHzt2

Prayer Concern: The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission ‘warehouse and thrift store’ remain CLOSED after a ‘break-in and fire’ that occurred early Thursday morning. Investigators suspect that the fire is arson.

Donations to help with repairs are appreciated. go to www.restore.wsrescue.org

If you’re a “Star Wars” fan (and a parent) listen up!

Radio Flyer (the makers of the classic children’s red wagon) is releasing a new toy modeled after Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder. https://goo.gl/tdGUEH

The motorized Landspeeder’s top speed is 5 mph forward and 2 mph in reverse.

The toy is now available for pre-order online and is expected to ship in September for $499… BTW: Maximum passenger weight is 130 pounds… J

FACT: On average, parents will spend $501 per student on B-T-S items

Help us “Stuff the Bus” WBFJ is encouraging you to collecting school supplies to help kids in our community through the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs (WS). Drop-off locations and list of needed items at wbfj.fm

Help Wanted: Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem is searching to hire a Nurse Manager to assist with onsite ultrasounds.

Full time OR part time position. Serious inquiries at (336) 760-3680

For a detailed list of requirements go to the News Blog at wbfj.fm

JOB FAIR: German Grocery retailer Lidl (LEE-dul) looking for workers at its planned Fairlawn Drive and Silas Creek Parkway location in Winston-Salem. The LIDL Job Fair is this Wednesday (July 26) from 1 to 3 p.m.

Location: Goodwill Career Connections Center on University Parkway

Bring a resume, dress professionally and be prepared for an interview. INFO: 336-724-3625 or email to sbutner@goodwillnwnc.org. https://goo.gl/R4nDos

Hot…Hazy…Humid

Extreme HEAT this week into this weekend

Keeping you and your family safe during this mini-heat wave

Stay Hydrated…

FYI: Drink half of your body weight (in ounces) in water J

Take lots of breaks if you must work outside

Better yet, work early and late when the sun is Not so extreme

Wear Sunscreen…

Don’t’ forget to shake the bottle.

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.

*Re-apply every two hours.

Check on your neighbors (with NO AC)…

If you have AC and they don’t, invite your next door neighbor over for a meal or homemade ice cream

Check on your outdoor pets

FYI: If you can’t put your hand on the ground for at least 5 seconds, it’s not safe for your pet’s paws.

Water safety…

Never swim alone…plus it’s more fun to swim as a group!

Food safety…

Use common sense to prevent foodborne illnesses:

Wash your hands often

Keep ‘cold foods – cold’

And throw out that potato salad after a couple of hours…

Search by topic… www.wakehealth.edu