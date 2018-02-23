Search
WBFJ News Friday, FEB 23, 2018

Feb 23, 2018

Allergy Alert: Tree Pollen will be HIGH today over the weekend.  Reminder: We are still in WINTER. Spring begins March 20 (at 12:15pm)

Local Prom Dress Giveaway this Sunday
The Community Theater of Greensboro was ‘blessed’ with hundreds of donated prom dresses. What they are not using for upcoming plays, CTG is giving away!
Most of the dresses are worth $100 to $300.
The Prom dress giveaway will be this Sunday (Feb. 25) from 4 to 7pm
Location: The CTG (Community Theatre of Greensboro) studio at 520 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. *BTW: Bill Wollert donated more than 500 new dresses to CTG before closing his bridal store Bridal Mart in Burlington this past summer. https://goo.gl/KZnNyD

FAFSA Frenzy Event at Greensboro College
This Saturday, February 24 from 10am to 2pm
*The Federal Student Aid has a call center that is available Monday-Friday
(8:00AM-11:00PM) and Saturday-Sunday (11:00AM-5:00PM).
Questions? Call: 1-800-4FED-AID (1-800-433-3243). https://goo.gl/MeaenN
*Students who need assistance completing the FAFSA contact Say Yes Guilford at 336-814-2233 or email at guilfordscholarship@sayyestoeducation.org.

Cinemark (SIN- ah – Mark) is no longer allowing ‘oversized’ large bags into their theaters nationwide, a plan to increase safety. Bag restrictions 12″ x 12″ x 6″
or smaller WILL be allowed under the new policy which starts today (Friday). Exceptions: Bags used to carry medical equipment or diaper bags for those with small children. Expect any bags subject to search. https://goo.gl/eC7ucZ

Gary Green will step down as president of Forsyth Technical Community College at the end of the year. Green has guided Forsyth Tech for nearly 17 years. Green is looking forward to spending more time with his family. And traveling. https://goo.gl/jzWzfN

Toyota landed four of the 10 vehicles in Consumer Reports’ 2018 ranking of the best vehicles in the US. The winners were the Corolla for compact car, Camry for midsize car, Highlander for midsize SUV and Sienna for minivan. https://goo.gl/dqy7vo

Making our schools safer: President Trump is offering solutions such as giving bonuses to teachers who undergo gun training and arming trained teachers as a deterrent to attackers in schools. But, the National Association of School Resource Officers said Thursday it strongly recommends that no firearms be allowed on a school campus except those carried by carefully selected, specially trained police officers. Instead of arming staff, the group is recommending that federal, state and local governments provide enough money to place at least one school resource officer in every school in the nation, and more than one for the largest schools. https://goo.gl/LHE8Yk

