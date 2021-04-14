WBFJ News, April 14, 2021

A CDC committee is holding an emergency meeting today about the ‘pausing’ of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

*Health Departments across the state are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following guidance from the CDC and FDA.

NOTE: This pause does not affect current vaccination appointments for Pfizer or Moderna shots since they use a different vaccine.

*Those with an appointment to receive the J&J vaccine will be re-scheduled.

BTW: More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the US, the vast majority with no or mild side effects. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2021/april/us-recommends-pause-for-j-and-j-vaccine-over-clot-reports?utm_source=news

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen should remain in the VERY HIGH range for Wednesday.

(Oak, pine, ash, sycamore, sweet gum, and willow are currently in bloom)

*Grass and weed pollen are forecast to remain in the LOW range through the remainder of the workweek. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Looking for some ‘relief’ from all of the pollen while outside?

FACT: Pollen particles can be stopped by a cloth mask. Many of us who suffer from allergies are discovering that wearing a cloth mask can reduce the pain and suffering related to allergy season.

https://www.healthline.com/health-news/how-covid-19-face-masks-can-reduce-outdoor-allergy-symptoms#Proper-mask-protocol

The Biden administration will withdraw the remaining US troops from Afghanistan on or before September 11. Biden’s decision is welcomed by many military families but his advisors suggest a possible resurgence in terror threats. BTW: This Sept 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the US! https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/national-security/2021/april/us-to-withdraw-all-troops-from-afghanistan-by-sept-11?utm_source=news&utm_medium

NEW: Bernie Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to swindling thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments over decades, passed away early this morning in a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina. Madoff was 82.

“A Week Away” – Christian Camp Movie

If you love High School Musical, you will appreciate “A Week Away”!

In this uplifting musical, a troubled teen takes a leap of faith by attending summer camp — and unexpectedly finds love, friends, redemption and a place to belong.

Kevin Quinn and Bailee Madison star in this upbeat musical featuring songs Michael W Smith, Amy Grant, Stephen Curtis Chapman and

for KING & COUNTRY. Now streaming on Netfix.

Verne and his family give “A Week Away”

(5) “Camp sing-a-longs” for family friendliness and good clean camp fun.

Meals-on-Wheels needs Volunteers

Senior Services will resume hot meal deliveries on May 3. Want to volunteer?

The “Ciener Botanical Garden“ in Kernersville is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary throughout the month of April! These will be lots of events including guided tours as well as 30,000 tulips in full bloom. Volunteers are needed.

Empty Bowls Drive Thru Event

…supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence

Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm.

Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car.

National Day of Prayer happening Thursday, May 6, 2021

“Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” 2 Corinthians 3:17

FYI: This year’s ‘mid-day prayer gathering’ in Greensboro will be in-person (outside). Location: Governmental Plaza, downtown Greensboro off South Greene Street (11:50am-1:20pm) on Thursday, May 6th

The Senior Games and Silver-Arts programs

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and SilverArts, hosted by the City of Winston-Salem’s Parks and Rec Department, will have in person activities with safety protocols in place.

Whether you are looking for a way to display creative talents, stay active in an athletic sport, or make new friendships with people your age, these programs offer a variety of opportunities to stay engaged with other older adults in our community.

*Entry forms are also available at all local YMCAs and rec centers.