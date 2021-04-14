Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog WBFJ News, April 14, 2021

WBFJ News, April 14, 2021

Verne HillApr 14, 2021Comments Off on WBFJ News, April 14, 2021

Like

A CDC committee is holding an emergency meeting today about the ‘pausing’ of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. 

*Health Departments across the state are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following guidance from the CDC and FDA.

NOTE: This pause does not affect current vaccination appointments for Pfizer or Moderna shots since they use a different vaccine.

*Those with an appointment to receive the J&J vaccine will be re-scheduled.

BTW: More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the US, the vast majority with no or mild side effects. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2021/april/us-recommends-pause-for-j-and-j-vaccine-over-clot-reports?utm_source=news

https://mailchi.mp/dhhs/covid-19-nc-update-04-01-582930?e=f79696cae6

 

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen should remain in the VERY HIGH range for Wednesday.

(Oak, pine, ash, sycamore, sweet gum, and willow are currently in bloom)

*Grass and weed pollen are forecast to remain in the LOW range through the remainder of the workweek. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

Looking for some ‘relief’ from all of the pollen while outside?

FACT: Pollen particles can be stopped by a cloth mask.  Many of us who suffer from allergies are discovering that wearing a cloth mask can reduce the pain and suffering related to allergy season.

https://www.healthline.com/health-news/how-covid-19-face-masks-can-reduce-outdoor-allergy-symptoms#Proper-mask-protocol

 

 

The Biden administration will withdraw the remaining US troops from Afghanistan on or before September 11. Biden’s decision is welcomed by many military families but his advisors suggest a possible resurgence in terror threats.  BTW: This Sept 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the US!   https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/national-security/2021/april/us-to-withdraw-all-troops-from-afghanistan-by-sept-11?utm_source=news&utm_medium

 

NEW: Bernie Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to swindling thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments over decades, passed away early this morning in a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina. Madoff was 82.

https://www.npr.org/2021/04/14/987162416/bernie-madoff-financier-behind-notorious-ponzi-scheme-dies-at-age-82?utm

 

“A Week Away” – Christian Camp Movie

If you love High School Musical, you will appreciate “A Week Away”!

In this uplifting musical, a troubled teen takes a leap of faith by attending summer camp — and unexpectedly finds love, friends, redemption and a place to belong.

Kevin Quinn and Bailee Madison star in this upbeat musical featuring songs Michael W Smith, Amy Grant, Stephen Curtis Chapman and

for KING & COUNTRY. Now streaming on Netfix.

Verne and his family give “A Week Away”

(5) “Camp sing-a-longs” for family friendliness and good clean camp fun.

Focus on the Family: https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/week-away-2021/

Video Trailer: https://www.netflix.com/title/81183451

 

 

 

Meals-on-Wheels needs Volunteers

Senior Services will resume hot meal deliveries on May 3.  Want to volunteer?

Call 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.orgDetails on the News Blog

 

The “Ciener Botanical Garden“ in Kernersville is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary throughout the month of April!  These will be lots of events including guided tours as well as 30,000 tulips in full bloom.  Volunteers are needed.

For more info: www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org or call (336) 996-7888

 

 

Empty Bowls Drive Thru Event

…supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence

Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm.

Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car.

Purchase your tickets (before April 23) for the April 28 event!  https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

 

 

National Day of Prayer happening Thursday, May 6, 2021

        “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” 2 Corinthians 3:17

Details on local prayer events: www.nationaldayofprayer.org

FYI: This year’s ‘mid-day prayer gathering’ in Greensboro will be in-person (outside). Location: Governmental Plaza, downtown Greensboro off South Greene Street (11:50am-1:20pm) on Thursday, May 6th

 

 

The Senior Games and Silver-Arts programs

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and SilverArts, hosted by the City of Winston-Salem’s Parks and Rec Department, will have in person activities with safety protocols in place.

Whether you are looking for a way to display creative talents, stay active in an athletic sport, or make new friendships with people your age, these programs offer a variety of opportunities to stay engaged with other older adults in our community.

*To register, view rules, schedules and other information visit www.weplay.ws

*Entry forms are also available at all local YMCAs and rec centers.

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry

Verne HillApr 14, 2021

“A Week Away” – Christian Camp Movie

Verne HillApr 14, 2021

WBFJ Happy Campers 2021 (list)

Verne HillApr 14, 2021

Community Events

Jan
4
Mon
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 26 @ 7:30 pm
This service is presented (via Zoom) by Sunrise United Methodist Church of Lewisville Monday’s @ 6:30pm and is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens! http://www.sunrise-umc.org 336.413.7495
Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
Jan
27
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
Jan 27 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 28 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336.337.1090 Childcare is not available
Feb
1
Mon
all-day Christian City Sitters
Christian City Sitters
Feb 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Christian City Sitters (LLC) is a new babysitter referral service serving Forsyth, Stokes & Surry counties! http://www.christiancitysitters.com   /  336.830-0274 Requirements:  Love Jesus Love Children Live a Christian lifestyle 18 years old Have at least one[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes