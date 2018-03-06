WBFJ Morning News: Tues March 6th

Business 40 will be Closed starting at 9:00pm, Friday, between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway, with all lanes scheduled to reopen by 11:00am, Sunday, weather permitting. Contractors need the roadway closed so they can remove the Fourth Street Bridge, one of many that are to be replaced during the Business 40 upgrade. Detour information can be found using the link at the bottom of this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/part-of-business-closing-late-friday-through-sunday-morning-for/article_bfa25dcc-fb7b-5c60-b9bd-c1b983ca2682.html

Those 70 “something” containers that fell off the cargo ship amid high winds and heavy seas over the weekend, has now offered a “reveal”, if you will, of One of the “Somethings” – One container contained nearly 6,000 pounds of sulfuric acid, a chemical commonly used to produce fertilizer. A Coast Guard spokesman cited experts in saying the environmental threat appeared minimal because sulfuric acid dissolves in saltwater.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/container-lost-from-cargo-ship-of-nc-coast-contains-sulfuric/article_b261423f-290d-59db-bb91-afad4f92277a.html

Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina officially started this past Monday,

March 4th, and goes through Sunday, March 10th. There is a Tornado Drill scheduled for Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 7th, at 9:30am, which will take place in All Schools and Government Buildings, Statewide! https://www.weather.gov/rah/2018ncswpw

A vigorous winter storm is set to wallop the Northeast, again, on Wednesday and Thursday. Cities like Boston, New York and Philadelphia could be in line for accumulating snow, to the tune of up to 12 inches in some of those areas. While coastal flooding and destructive winds are a much lesser threat with this system compared with the severe nor’easter that hit Friday and Saturday, more cold air in place will mean the rain/snow will likely be nearer to the coast.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/capital-weather-gang/wp/2018/03/05/northeast-to-face-second-nasty-noreaster-in-five-days-on-wednesday-and-thursday/?utm_term=.79793d8547af

Over 330 MILLION People visited our National Parks in 2017. The Number ONE visited area? Our Own Blue Ridge Parkway, with over 16 MILLION Visits – edging out the previous “winner” – the Golden Gate Bridge – by over 1 MILLION 100 THOUSAND Visitors!

https://www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/annual-visitation-highlights.htm

When people talk about Harmful Stress, they usually point to big, life-changing events. But, New Research suggests that Minor, Everyday Stress, caused by things like – flight delays, traffic jams, cellphones that run out of battery during an important call, etc. — can harm health, too, and even shorten life spans. Now – One Traffic Jam a week Isn’t going to kill you, of course, but Chronic Daily Hassles Can lead to Increased Blood Pressure, which puts you at risk for heart disease. To help keep those daily hassles in perspective, One Doctor advises: “When you feel your stress levels rising, ask yourself: Is this really worth getting so upset over that I’m willing harm my health?” Chances are, it’s not.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/even-the-small-stresses-of-daily-life-can-hurt-your/article_a7da8eb8-05ce-5421-a169-0bae2d3a6943.html

NOTE: According to University of Wisconsin researcher Shane Sharp, prayer “helps people deal with their situation and emotions” because it allows people to express their deepest emotions without fear of reprisal to someone who genuinely cares. “During prayer, victims came to see themselves as they believed God saw them. Since these perceptions were mostly positive, it helped raise their senses of self-worth.”

Thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for a national holiday in honor of the late Rev. Billy Graham. The Change.org petition, started seven days ago by user Kyle Siler, had more than 73,000 signatures to date, and is addressed to President Donald Trump, as well as senators Thom Tillis, Richard Burr and Jerry Tillman.

The Petition states, in part, that: …“Nearly 215 Million People in more than 185 countries and territories—through various meetings, including Mission World and Global Mission. Hundreds of millions more have been reached through television, video, film, and webcasts. Mr. Graham’s counsel was sought by presidents (Harry Truman, the First, by the way), and his appeal in both the secular and religious arenas is evidenced by the wide range of groups that have honored him.”

http://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/thousands-sign-petition-calling-for-national-holiday-for-billy-graham/710749054