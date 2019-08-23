‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’ – sign up today

Learn more about the various food contests available this year especially the ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’ sponsored by the Munchie Wagon.

Wanna participate? Sign up through September 1, 2019.

www.wbfj.fm/heavenly-cake-contest-2019/

The contest is Friday, October 4, 2019.

First place prize money for the Adult division is $500.

First place prize money in the Youth division is $150

The Dixie Classic Fair runs October 04 – 13, 2019

Steve Rogers (the Coordinator of Special Foods at the Dixie Classic Fair) chats with Wally + Verne (WBFJ Morning Show)

Listen now…