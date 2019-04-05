Search
Verne HillApr 05, 2019Comments Off on WBFJ Happy Campers 2019 (LIST)

Summer Camp Week at WBFJ (April 01 – 05, 2019) 

Check out our social media sites for more information on Summer camps  in our area for your kids or grandkids…

 

Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro

JOSH BRITTON – Camp Director

https://www.mtshepherd.org/

 

 

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County

Jen deRidder – Executive Director

https://www.camphanes.org/

 

 

Caraway Conference Center and Camp in Sophia

Camp Mundo Vista
Camp Director Mark Moore
http://www.caraway.org/

 

 

Merriwood Christian Camp (Clemmons)

Terry Covington – Director

Mollie Richardson  –  Marketing guru

https://www.campmerriwood.net/

 

 

CAMP JUBILEE in Reidsville

Cecil Cottrell – Executive Director

“A special place, for special people”

Mount Jubilee Ministries is a Christian ministry which partners with individuals who have special needs, their families and our community to provide opportunities for productive living.

https://mountjubilee.org/

 

 

