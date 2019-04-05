WBFJ Happy Campers 2019 (LIST)

Summer Camp Week at WBFJ (April 01 – 05, 2019)
Check out our social media sites for more information on Summer camps in our area for your kids or grandkids…
Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro
JOSH BRITTON – Camp Director
YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County
Jen deRidder – Executive Director
Caraway Conference Center and Camp in Sophia
Camp Mundo Vista
Camp Director Mark Moore
http://www.caraway.org/
Merriwood Christian Camp (Clemmons)
Terry Covington – Director
Mollie Richardson – Marketing guru
https://www.campmerriwood.net/
CAMP JUBILEE in Reidsville
Cecil Cottrell – Executive Director
“A special place, for special people”
Mount Jubilee Ministries is a Christian ministry which partners with individuals who have special needs, their families and our community to provide opportunities for productive living.
