Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog WBFJ CONCERT @ THE DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR

WBFJ CONCERT @ THE DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR

Wally DeckerJun 07, 2019Comments Off on WBFJ CONCERT @ THE DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR

Like

Jordan Feliz / I Am They / Hannah Kerr @ Dixie Classic Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)

Wednesday Oct 9 @ 7:30 pm – GrandStand

The concert is FREE with paid admission to the fair…

Bring 5 cans or 5 boxes of non-perishable food items and receive FREE admission to the fair including the concert! (Wednesday only)
Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County

http://www.dcfair.com

 

WBFJ will once again be broadcasting LIVE each day (Oct 4-13) from the Dixie Classic Fair!!

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

DONATE: Give hope to starving kids in Somalia

Verne HillJun 07, 2019

Town of Midway updates…

Verne HillJun 07, 2019

Friday News, June 07, 2019  

Verne HillJun 07, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
7
Fri
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jun 7 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
Jun
8
Sat
7:00 am Rummage Sale & Bake Sale @ Spirit & Truth Worship Center (Winston-Salem)
Rummage Sale & Bake Sale @ Spirit & Truth Worship Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 8 @ 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Proceeds: Fellowship Hall Renovations 336.245.8562
8:00 am Yard Sale @ Christ Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Yard Sale @ Christ Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 8 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Christian Education projects 336.722.2007
8:30 am Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Jun 8 @ 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
This initial training is a 3-day intensive school that covers an overview of what makes a Chaplain. You will leave with the tools to start you in this calling. This training does not make you[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes