WBFJ CONCERT @ THE DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR

Jordan Feliz / I Am They / Hannah Kerr @ Dixie Classic Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
The concert is FREE with paid admission to the fair…
Bring 5 cans or 5 boxes of non-perishable food items and receive FREE admission to the fair including the concert! (Wednesday only)
Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County
WBFJ will once again be broadcasting LIVE each day (Oct 4-13) from the Dixie Classic Fair!!
