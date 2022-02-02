Ways to help…

Search
Verne HillFeb 02, 2022

HandsOn NWNC:  The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC’s Providence Program, and others are assisting those displaced.

 A fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant (on North Cherry Street in Winston-Salem) on Monday evening (January 31, 2022) resulted in a 48-hour evacuation recommendation for anyone living within one mile of the plant. An estimated 6,000 people were displaced, with many now sheltering at the Winston-Salem Fair Grounds. https://volunteer.handsonnwnc.org/weaver-fertilizer-plant-emergency-response-efforts/

Please see below for how you can best support these organizations in their response efforts.

American Red Cross

Due to a lack of storage space, Red Cross is only accepting financial donations currently.  You can donate online, by text, by mail, or phone here. When donating, you can designate your donation be for emergency relief if you specifically want your donation going to assist the response efforts.

 

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has disaster-relief trained personnel and volunteers on standby to serve meals, provide hot chocolate and coffee for first responders and displaced persons alike. You can best support the Salvation Army’s efforts through direct donations here. Additional resources and support may prove necessary if the situation worsens, and the Salvation Army will keep us informed about additional needs that might arise as the situation further unfolds.

 

Second Harvest Food Bank

Donate funds directly here.  Donate food and water to the food bank. Bottled water is especially in demand for both first responders and the displaced. Bring your donations by between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm. Please call when you arrive. 3655 Reed St. in Winston-Salem. Tel: 336-784-5770

 

Updates and Future Developments

While the hope is for the fire to go out on its own without any further explosions, this is still an event that is rapidly evolving and to which Forsyth County Emergency Management is actively still in direct response mode. Over the next few days, more and/or different support may be requested as needs change.  We will keep this page updated with any additional needs that are shared with us. For now, donating to the organizations already in place to respond is the best way to help our community.  -HandsOn NWNC

The Ongoing Need for Volunteers

American Red Cross

Salvation Army

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina

 

How to Volunteer Directly (in the Future)

American Red Cross Disaster Action Team

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostWednesday Word
