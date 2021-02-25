Ways to support Kville Officer Sean Houle #kpdstrong

Information on fundraisers and other opportunities to support Officer Sean Houle and his family below…
(THURS) Kyle’s Coffee in Kernersville will be donating 50% of their sales TODAY to the family of Officer Sean Houle the K-ville police officer critically injured while on a call last Sunday. Currently, Houle is in the hospital and listed as being in critical condition. He has made some improvements, but still has a long recovery ahead of him. He has a wife (Ellie) and 2 sons.
Information on fundraisers and other opportunities to support Officer Houle and his family on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. #kpdstrong
https://www.facebook.com/Houle-Strong-110812377719985/?ref=page_internal
