Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Ways to PRAY for the crisis in Ukraine

Ways to PRAY for the crisis in Ukraine

Verne HillFeb 22, 2022Comments Off on Ways to PRAY for the crisis in Ukraine

Like

Russian invasion?

A US national security official called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s actions ‘the beginning’ of ‘Russia’s latest invasion’ into Ukraine, adding that diplomacy is now more difficult. The White House is expected to lay out new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday. The UN Security Council met late Monday in an emergency session, with many members condemning the Kremlin’s actions. Russian lawmakers have approved President Vladimir Putin’s request for permission to use Russian troops outside of the country. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2022/02/22/russia-ukraine-west/6890402001/

 

Ways to PRAY for the crisis in Ukraine

  1. Ask God to redeem this situation by drawing many people to Himself. May Ukrainians and Russians discover that Jesus is the only true source of peace, safety, comfort, truth and freedom.
  1. Pray that Ukrainians ultimately would hope not in governments, elections or diplomacy, but in Jesus Christ.

 

  1. Ask God to deliver Ukraine from evil. May He have mercy and heal this land. May He give Ukraine peace and the chance to develop as a nation that values truth, justice and freedom, all rooted in the goodness of God.

 

  1. Pray for a culture in which political disagreements don’t lead to hatred or violence.

 

  1. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia can spill over into personal conflict within families, especially when family members live on opposite sides of the border and are influenced by different sides of the “information war.” Pray for unity and a love for one another that supersedes the problems between the countries.

 

  1. Ask God to bless soldiers’ wives and children with peace and safety while their husbands and fathers are gone.

 

  1. Pray for the various world leaders involved in diplomacy over Ukraine.

 

  1. Pray that the evangelical church will remain united, even as it faces difficult questions, such as how involved believers ought to be in politics or in armed conflict.

 

  1. In the past few years, the Ukrainian evangelical church has become much more passionate about sending its own cross-cultural workers to reach the lost. Pray that this conflict will not dissuade Ukrainians from taking the gospel message to Russia and to other lands.

 

  1. Pray for Christians in the military. This is a challenging time; ask God to guide them as their faith is being tested in new ways.

 

  1. Fears stemming from the conflict come up frequently in conversation. Pray that missionaries and other believers will have many opportunities to explain to their neighbors and friends the reason for the hope within them, even in this time of trial.

 

Learn more about how SEND is serving in Ukraine. 

Give to help crisis response efforts in Ukraine.

https://send.org/story/hh_pray_for_ukraine

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/february/us-diplomats-flee-as-putin-claims-control-of-2-ukrainian-territories-and-orders-russian-troops-to-seize-them

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

RECALL: Abbott powder baby formula including Similac

Verne HillFeb 22, 2022

AT&T closing its 3G network TODAY (Feb 22)

Verne HillFeb 22, 2022

AGT’s ‘Nightbirde’ loses battle with cancer at 31.

Verne HillFeb 22, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crossnore Children’s Home of Winston-Salem currently has job openings for the following positions… Child & Family Therapist Child & Family Bilingual Therapist Cottage Residence Parent Maintenance Technician Residential Advisor Visual Production Coordinator Crossnore Children’s Home[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes