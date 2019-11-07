Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Ways Kids Can Thank a Veteran on Veterans Day

Ways Kids Can Thank a Veteran on Veterans Day

Verne HillNov 07, 2019Comments Off on Ways Kids Can Thank a Veteran on Veterans Day

Like

On Veterans Day (Nov 11), we have a unique and special opportunity to celebrate the service of all U.S. military veterans and the selfless sacrifices they’ve made to keep our country safe. This November 11th I’d like to challenge all families–parents and kids alike–to take a small part of your day to serve veterans in their community through a simple gesture.

So if you’d like to thank a veteran this Veterans Day, but feel unsure about where to begin, consider these simple kid-friendly acts of kindness:

Click on the link below…

7 Simple Ways Kids Can Thank a Veteran on Veterans Day

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostVeterans Day 2019: Freebies and Discounts
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Veterans Day 2019: Freebies and Discounts

Verne HillNov 07, 2019

ABS: FREE Bibles and the Kanye connection…

Verne HillNov 07, 2019

Thursday News, November 07, 2019  

Verne HillNov 07, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
8
Fri
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 8 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
9:00 am Gingerbread Craft Fair @ Masonic Center (Winston-Salem)
Gingerbread Craft Fair @ Masonic Center (Winston-Salem)
Nov 8 @ 9:00 am – 7:00 pm
Hand-made Arts, Crafts, Baked Goods & more! Portion of the Proceeds: (336) 659-4304 Hours: 11/7-8 (9am-7pm) 11/9 (9am-5pm)  
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Nov 8 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes