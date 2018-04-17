Ways to help: Tornado relief efforts in Greensboro

‘All the believers were one in heart and mind. No one claimed that any of their possessions was their own, but they shared everything they had.’ Acts 4:32 NIV

Non-profit organizations helping those in need in Greensboro…

The Salvation Army Greensboro is accepting donations for local disaster relief efforts. The Salvation Army has dispatched staff to the affected area of Greensboro to support clients of its Rapid Rehousing program who live there.

American Red Cross: An Emergency Shelter will continue to operate at the Glenwood Community Recreation Center.

The City of Greensboro – The City of Greensboro’s Contact Center is serving as a centralized collection point for residents, groups and businesses who wish to volunteer with tornado cleanup, but residents can also register online.

City’s Contact Center: 336-373-CITY (2489). People can also contact The Volunteer Center of Greensboro: 336-7373-1633 or visit www.volunteergso.org

Habitat for Humanity will be collecting donations and recruiting volunteers to help cleanup efforts. The organization is collecting items at the Habitat Greensboro Office on Summit Avenue and at its location on West Gate City Boulevard.

The following items are of the most-urgent need:

Bottled water

Food, blankets

Tarps for temporary roof covering

Plywood for windows

Rubber and work gloves

Heavy duty trash bags

Cleanup work will begin at 8 a.m. — anyone who wants to help can call the City of Greensboro at (336) 373-2489.

The United Way of Greater Greensboro will begin accepting monetary donations on April 17. Donations can be made online, by mail or in person.

The United Way of Greater Greensboro is located at 1500 Yanceyville St., Greensboro, NC 27405. Checks should indicate the donation is for “Tornado Relief.”

Goodwill is accepting household goods, including furniture, clothing, home goods, and school supplies, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at all Goodwill locations.

The Interactive Resource Center (or IRC), 407 E. Washington St., is accepting water and non-perishable food items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s how to help tornado relief efforts in the Triad

#2Cares is helping coordinate resources and assistance for tornado victims from throughout the Piedmont Triad. WFMY News 2

Every donation of time or resources can help, including volunteers to help with clean-up, a donation of money or food, or even nominal gift cards for essentials can make a big difference in the lives of those impacted.

If you or your organization would like to participate in #2Cares, please contact Bob Kim – WFMY News 2 – at bkim@wfmy.com.

Energize Ministries: Volunteers needed TODAY

What: Tree, limb, and debris removal from Tornado damage.

When: 12:30-4:30pm

LOCATION: Living Hope Missionary Baptist Church

2501 Everitt St

Greensboro, NC 27401

Why: Lester Woodard is the pastor of this small church. The church has sustained significant damage and they do not have the people or resources readily available to get their property cleaned up.

Who: Anyone who can help!

Please bring work gloves, long pants, boots or closed toe shoes, tree trimmers, rakes, outdoor brooms, blowers, and heavy duty trash bags if able….if not, just bring a smile. Contact: Andy Bowersox w/ Energize Ministries @ 828-898-3093