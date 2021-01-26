January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, about 25-million people are victims of human trafficking around the world.
Ways you can help fight human trafficking here…
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/ways-to-fight-human-trafficking/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Reducing your energy usage will help lower your utility bills. - January 26, 2021
- Ways to help fight human trafficking - January 26, 2021
- Find My Vaccine Group - January 26, 2021