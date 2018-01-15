Ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy in the Triad

Here’s a look at local happenings, from the downtown Greensboro parade to service opportunities and more…

Monday, Jan 15…

The 38th annual citywide MLK Noon Hour Commemoration will be at noon today at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St. The keynote speaker will be Gerald L. Durley, a civil rights leader, pastor emeritus, author and former dean at Clark Atlanta University. Music will be by the Big Four Choir. Former Mayor Martha Wood and Victor Johnson, a member of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board of Education, will receive “Dare to Make a Difference Awards.”

The North Carolina Black Repertory Company will have its 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at 3 p.m. today at the Arts Council Theatre, 610 Coliseum Drive. The celebration will showcase area talent. Admission is free, but donations of canned goods will be given to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. For more information, call 336-723-2266.

The UNC School of the Arts will have Artists of Color, a student organization, who will present a showcase of works celebrating diversity in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will be at 2 p.m. today in the Catawba Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, on the UNCSA campus, 1533 S. Main St. The program is free and open to the public.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, will celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through spoken word and choral music at 4 p.m. today. The program will feature Voices of God’s Children, the Yadkin Valley District JOY Singers and the Mount Tabor UMC Chancel Choir. Admission is free.

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, 11 a.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Greensboro.

Volunteer Center Hosts Day of Service: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Four Seasons Town Centre, 410 Four Seasons Blvd., Greensboro. On-site service projects, nonprofit fair, career fair, scavenger hunt with raffle prizes, community art projects and performances from Guilford County school students. Clean-up day, Jan. 13. Sunday Suppers, Jan. 14. Hope Tyler, 336-373-1633, Ext. 104 or https://www.volunteergso.org/mlk-day-of-service.

Prayer and Scholarship Breakfast, 8 a.m., High Point University Community Center (former Sears Call Center) at Oak Hollow Mall. $15. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Bring food donations. 336-883-4127 or 336-887-3610.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Career Fair: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., inside the former Dillard’s on the second floor of Four Seasons Town Centre, 410 Four Seasons Blvd., Greensboro. With Triad Goodwill and Volunteer Center. 336-282-7307 or ILoveGoodwill.org.

Worship Service: 11 a.m., High Point University’s Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Tickets not required. Keynote speaker: Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie. Music: HPU’s Genesis Gospel Choir.

High Point University’s Day of Service: Dozens of opportunities to serve the city. http://www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day-of-service/.

MLK Day Birthday Observance and Dove Release: 11 a.m., Washington Terrace Park and Community Center, 101 Gordon St., High Point. Speaker, entertainment, light refreshments, symbolic dove release. Family friendly. Free. 336-883-8599.

Pulpit Forum’s Martin Luther King Jr. Service: 6 p.m., Genesis Baptist Church, 2812 E. Bessemer Ave., Greensboro. Guest speaker: The Rev. John Mendez, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Winston-Salem.

Evening Event, 6 p.m., Williams Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, High Point. Free. Bring food donations. 336-883-4127.

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: noon, Saint James Presbyterian Church, 820 Ross Ave., Greensboro. Speaker: The Rev. Daran H. Mitchell, pastor at Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church. Music: Bennett College Choir. Free lunch. 336-273-6658.

Rockingham County’s Inaugural Day of Service: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Holmes Middle School, 211 N. Pierce St., Eden. Volunteers will help with projects at the school. Volunteers and monetary donations needed. 336-552-0761 or dawn@helprockinghamstudents.org.

National Day of Service: Jan. 15. Volunteer opportunities available by contacting N.C. A&T’s Office of Student Development at 336-334-7792.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: Jan. 15. UNC-Greensboro students can register as individuals or groups at olsl.uncg.edu. Lunch provided. 336-256-0538.

Children’s Story Hour: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., International Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Leaders and educators from the community will narrate stories about the life and legacy of King. Make-and-take art project for kids. 336-274-9199.

Embattled leader, Contested Icon, The “Dream” According to King: 2 p.m., International Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Discussion with UNCG’s department of history associate professor Thomas Jackson, tackling King’s metaphoric use of the “dream.” 336-274-9199.

“Where Do We Go From Here?” Community Forum: 4 p.m., International Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Open discussion with community leaders and representatives about the current state of the African American community and struggles for social justice since MLK. The discussion will be preceded by Part 4 of PBS’ “Black America Since MLK.” 336-274-9199.

MLK Film Fest, showcasing Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon Jan. 15, International Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. 336-274-9199.

Tuesday, January 16

MLK Candlelight March: 5:30 p.m., N.C. A&T Reflection Pool. 336-334-7800.

MLK Oratory Contest: 7 p.m., N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium. 336-334-7800.

Wednesday, January 17

Moving America Forward in the Age of Trump: 7 p.m., N.C. A&T’s Harrison Auditorium. With UNC-Greensboro. Speaker: Payton Head, former student government president at the University of Missouri. 336-334-7800 or msc@ncat.edu.

Live Stream Conversation with Payton Head, N.C. A&T Student Government Association President Kayla Tate and UNC-Greensboro SGA President Holly Shields: 1:15-1:45 p.m.. https://www.youtube.com/user/uncgreensboro/featured.

Friday, January 19

Commemorative Program: 7 p.m., N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium, doors open at 6:15 p.m. Featuring the A&T Jazz Ensemble and UNC-Greensboro’s Real Anointed Worshippers Gospel Choir. Shuttles from UNCG will depart from Stirling Street in front of the Walker Parking Deck beginning at 5:30 p.m. Last return shuttle departs Harrison Auditorium at 9:30 p.m. 336-334-7800.

MLK Religious and Spiritual Life Resource Fair: 1-4 p.m., ACB Lobby, N.C. A&T. 336-334-7800.

Community Dialogue Series, Have We Reached the Mountaintop Yet: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Intercultural Resource Center in the Elliott University Center at UNC-Greensboro. Open to the public. 336-334-5090. SOURCE: Greensboro News Record https://goo.gl/gg3wQK

January 22 (next Monday)

Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University will have their annual celebration to honor King’s legacy at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 in Wait Chapel on the Wake Forest campus. The theme is “On Common Ground: Where do we go From Here?” The speaker will be Michael Eric Dyson, an award-winning writer and scholar. The program is free, but tickets are required and are available at wfuic.eventbrite.com.