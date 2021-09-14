Water Main Break: Bethabara Road closure in Winston-Salem

As of noon on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021
Bethabara Road is still CLOSED between Old Town Road and Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem due to a water main break.
UPDATE: A contractor continues work on the 24-inch water transmission line with an estimated completion time of 5pm this afternoon (Sept. 14). Water service has been temporarily restored to customers. If water is discolored after service has been restored, flush your lines through a bathtub faucet first, for at least two minutes.
https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=695
