Warning signs of Caregiver Stress

Guest: Dwight Bain, LMHC, NCC, CLC

Is your life stuck? Do you need help rewriting your story through the power of creative change? In a crisis you need counseling strategies. In a slump you need coaching strategies. Dwight Bain has guided thousands of people through challenging times as an Author, Nationally Certified Counselor, Certified Life Coach, Licensed Mental Health Counselor and former Family Law Mediator in clinical practice since 1984.

