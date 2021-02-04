Search
Your Family Station
Warning Signs of Caregiver Stress

Feb 04, 2021

Dwight Bain (Nationally Certified Counselor, Life Coach, and Family Law Mediator) shares more about the Warning Signs of Caregiver Stress.

Learn how to be compassionate without the burn out.

What is a Caregiver? Someone who provides financial, relational, physical or emotional support to someone who is unable to live independently such as:

— Infants or young children

— Someone recovering from an injury or illness

— Elderly loved ones

— Anyone going through a terminal illness

— Family who are disabled in some way (physically, mentally, emotionally)

This just about covers people from all walks of life and all ages, so it probably impacts you or someone you care about. The risks of being a 'good Samaritan'. How to avoid the overwhelming stress that can come from being a compassionate parent, adult child, or primary caregiver.

 

Tips to add compassionate care to the Caregivers you know

Send cards and handwritten notes – Make visits to the hospital or nursing home – Send flowers or small gifts – Provide food and occasionally an entire meal – Volunteer to be a driver (transportation) – Entertain children or other family members – Shop for needed items – Set aside time for regular reading aloud – Take walks and do other outdoor activities – Offer to do laundry and housecleaning – Be a willing and attentive listener – Extend emotional and physical affection – Provide financial assistance – Pray for someone in a crisis and ask others to join you in providing spiritual support for those in great need.

Access more counseling and coaching resources at www.LifeWorksGroup.org

*Dwight Bain comes alongside to add value to people facing major change. He is a Nationally Certified Counselor and Certified Leadership Coach in practice since 1984.

As heard on Sunday @ 5 on February 07, 2021.

Previous PostInterview: 'Jesus Calling' Devotionals for First Responders
