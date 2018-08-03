Warning: ‘Real Milk’ found in some containers of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond beverage

Allergy RECALL: Blue Diamond has issued a recall ‘warning’ to people that are allergic to ‘real milk’ after ‘Real milk’ was found in half-gallon cartons of its Vanilla Almond Breeze almond beverage.

NOTE: The product does not include a label listing possible milk content, but is SAFE to drink if you are not allergic to real milk.

*The warning affects 28 states including North Carolina.

https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm615707.htm