Warning: Medicare card scam 

After the new Medicare cards went out, the FCC began receiving complaints about scammers pretending to be Medicare representatives, some of them using caller ID spoofing to mask their identities.
If someone calls you and asks for your Medicare number or other personal information, Medicare says you should hang up and call them at 1-800-633-4227. If you suspect identity theft, or feel like you gave your personal information to someone you should have, contact the Federal Trade Commission on line at www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/feature-0014-identity-theft for assistance.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-beware-the-medicare-card-scam/
